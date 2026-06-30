Gambia: Barrow Promises to Cut Fuel Prices, Increases Salary

30 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

During the inauguration of a state-of-the-art emergency treatment centre in Farato, President Adama Barrow announced that fuel prices will be reduced from 1 July 2026. He added that he would also increase salaries of civil servants across the country by 30% by January 2027.

In recent months, the cost of petrol and diesel has surged to over 100 dalasis per litre, a rise the government attributed to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The President's announcement comes as Washington and Tehran have reached a temporary ceasefire agreement, opening the door for renewed diplomatic negotiations.

Barrow assured Gambians that the government is committed to easing the financial burden on households and businesses by lowering fuel costs, which have been a major source of public concern.

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