Nigeria: State Police Could Become Tool for Political Persecution - Galadima

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has warned that the proposed establishment of state police could become a tool for political persecution, cautioning that the security structure poses a threat to Nigeria's unity.

Galadima spoke during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, where he opposed growing calls for the creation of state police, insisting that the proposal is not a genuine solution to the country's worsening security challenges.

According to him, the campaign for state police is being driven by political interests rather than the need to improve public safety, warning that governors could exploit such a policing system to intimidate political opponents and suppress dissent.

He argued that vesting policing powers in state governments could encourage abuse, deepen political divisions and undermine national cohesion if adequate safeguards are not in place.

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Galadima maintained that instead of creating state police, the government should strengthen existing security institutions, improve intelligence gathering and enhance coordination among security agencies to address insecurity more effectively.

His remarks come amid renewed national debate over the decentralisation of policing in Nigeria. While proponents argue that state police would improve local intelligence, faster response to crime and community policing, critics have expressed concerns that the system could be manipulated by state governments for partisan purposes.

Galadima said any security reform must prioritise professionalism, accountability and national unity rather than creating structures that could be used to settle political scores.