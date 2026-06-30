Nigeria: Olodo Uprising - Mixed Reactions As Babcock University Disowns Carter Efe's Certificate, Threatens Legal Action

Nigerian skit maker Oderohiwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has gotten himself into trouble after a private University, Babcock, threatened legal action against him.

Following rapper, Ycee's viral statement about an Olodo Uprising in Nigeria, Carter Efe during his livestream, claimed Babcock University had awarded him an honorary certificate

In a press statement on its official Instagram page, the reputable university distanced itself from the certificate circulating online, describing it as fraudulent.

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The University said the purported "Honorary Certificate" claiming to award him "First Class Upper" didn't originate from the institution.

Babcock clarified that it doesn't issue honorary certificates for undergraduate academic performance and that it has no degree classification known as "First Class Upper"; its highest academic certification is First Class Honours.

The institution urged members of the public, employers, and other institutions to disregard the document and verify academic credentials through the Office of the Registrar.

KkHere are some reactions below:

One izentcode wrote, "This is a case of forgery, and it shouldn't be taken for granted. The guy in question should be arrested and prosecuted

One lucky_dee01 wrote, "It's clear now that Carter is among the olodo uprising

One ebikitotheworld wrote, "I believe Carter Efe, you guys are lying

One kcxgram wrote, "And he dey help promote the school too

One _the_ci wrote, "Thank you for this disclaimer; he was making a huge mockery of BU.One _addey wrote, "This one don go enter am

One obisco_silvy wrote, "Person go just use his hand to create wahala for themselves