Nigeria: APC Chieftain Hails Wike On Abuja Transformation

Port Harcourt — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for what he described as a remarkable infrastructure transformation across Abuja.

The Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner observed that the former Rivers State governor has achieved a lot in terms of development, especially the inauguration of Phase One of the Kuje-Gwagwalada dual carriageway.

Dike, in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the minister's 30-day project inauguration in the nation's capital to mark President Bola Tinubu's third anniversary in office is a testament to the president's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the projects reflect a deliberate shift towards inclusive development and demonstrate the commitment of Tinubu's administration to extending governance beyond the city centre.

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Dike, however, applauded Wike's execution of projects across satellite communities, describing his approach as practical and people-oriented.

The legal luminary noted that the minister's delivery of strategic infrastructure aligns with President Tinubu's directive to make Abuja work for all Nigerians and not only for residents of highbrow districts.

He recalled that, during the launching ceremony through Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu described the completed seven-kilometre dual carriageway as a landmark intervention capable of improving security, commerce and ease of movement for residents.

According to the president, the road had for years remained a source of hardship to traders, commuters, and residents of Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali, and adjoining communities due to delays, insecurity, and poor accessibility.

He stated that the completion of the road signals the end of prolonged suffering and marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity and economic opportunities.

He noted that the corridor serves as an economic gateway linking Abuja to key area councils and creating a stronger connection to southern Nigeria.

According to the APC stalwart, the ongoing Abuja transformation has strengthened public confidence in governance.

Dike declared that: "On development, the 30 days of projects' inauguration in Abuja under Wike is a bold testament to purposeful governance. President Tinubu's third anniversary is not being marked with rhetoric but with roads, bridges, and infrastructure that speak directly to the people. This is democracy delivering dividends.

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"On performance, what Wike has demonstrated in the FCT within 30 days of the inauguration is what we call visible leadership. President Tinubu gave him the mandate, and he is matching it with action. In three years, Abuja is wearing a new look, and Nigerians can see what political will achieves."

The APC added: "As we mark President Tinubu's third anniversary, the 30 days of project inaugurations by Minister Nyesom Wike show that governance is about impact. From revamped roads to renewed public facilities, the FCT is becoming a model of what continuity and commitment can build for Nigeria.

"Wike's 30 days of inauguration are the clearest anniversary gift to Abuja residents. It proves that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan: it is bulldozers, asphalt and completed projects."