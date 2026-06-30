West Africa: Ecowas Court Goes Digital, Targets Faster Justice for 400 Million West Africans

Abuja — The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, yesterday formally launched its Electronic Case Management System (ECMS), ushering in what it described as the most significant digital transformation in its history and setting an ambitious target to become a fully paperless regional judicial institution by 2030.

The unveiling of the multi-lingual digital platform at the Court's headquarters in Abuja, it stated, marked the end of decades of largely paper-based judicial administration and the beginning of a technology-driven justice system designed to make litigation faster, cheaper and more accessible to over 400 million citizens across the 15 ECOWAS member states.

Speaking at the historic ceremony, President of the Court, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, declared that the launch represented far more than the deployment of new software.

He described it as, "the beginning of a new era in which technology strengthens access to justice, enhances efficiency and promotes transparency in the administration of justice," adding that digital transformation would strengthen rather than diminish the Court's commitment to judicial independence, fairness and the rule of law.

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According to him, while technology would automate court processes and improve efficiency, judicial decisions would continue to be firmly anchored on the law and the principles of justice.

The ceremony, attended by senior ECOWAS officials, diplomats, judges, legal practitioners, civil society organisations, development partners and the media, was held under the theme: "Advancing Digital Justice: Enhancing Access, Efficiency and Transparency through Electronic Case Management."

The ECMS is a secure, web-based platform operating in English, French and Portuguese that enables litigants and lawyers to file cases electronically, receive court notifications, monitor proceedings in real time, manage documents digitally and participate in virtual hearings from anywhere in the world.

The system also automates Registry operations, creates electronic case files with comprehensive audit trails and eliminates the cumbersome manual processes that have traditionally slowed judicial proceedings.

For lawyers practising before the Court, applications can now be filed electronically from cities such as Dakar, Accra, Praia, Banjul or Monrovia without the need to physically deliver documents to the Court's Registry in Abuja.

Litigants can equally monitor the progress of their cases online while judges and Registry staff will manage proceedings through integrated digital workflows.

The Court expects the innovation to reduce administrative bottlenecks, shorten case processing time, lower litigation costs and significantly improve transparency and accountability in the regional justice system.

Providing insight into the origins of the project, Acting Deputy Chief Registrar and ECMS Project Team Manager, Mrs. Marie Saine, said the platform was conceived as part of the Court's long-term institutional reform agenda under its Justice 2030 Strategic Plan and aligned with the broader ECOWAS Vision 2050, which seeks to build modern, effective and people-centred regional institutions.

She said the Court recognised that its traditional paper-based system had become increasingly inadequate for a regional institution serving citizens across fifteen countries with three official languages and multiple legal systems.

According to her, filing cases required physical submission of documents to the Registry, case tracking depended largely on paper files, while serving judicial documents across the region often proved slow, costly and unpredictable.

"These were not failures of the people working within the system," she explained.

"They were the limitations of a system that had not kept pace with the scale and complexity of the Court's mandate. The ECMS was conceived to remove those barriers, reduce delays, cut costs and place this Court where it belongs--within reach of every person in our community who needs it."

Saine traced the roots of the digital transformation to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when courts worldwide faced unprecedented disruptions.

She said the ECOWAS Court responded by introducing temporary Practice Directions on electronic case management and virtual hearings to ensure that judicial activities continued despite lockdowns and travel restrictions.

What initially appeared to be emergency measures, she noted, soon demonstrated that digital justice was not only possible but capable of improving judicial efficiency by reducing travel costs, removing geographical barriers and ensuring uninterrupted access to justice.

"What the pandemic forced upon us, we chose to embrace as a permanent direction," she said.

Rather than adopting an off-the-shelf software solution, the Court opted to build a platform specifically tailored to its Rules of Procedure, multilingual environment and unique operational needs.

The development process involved close collaboration among judges, legal officers, Registry personnel, information technology experts and software developers, resulting in a system capable of managing every stage of judicial proceedings--from electronic filing to final judgment and digital archiving.

Beyond developing the technology, the Court embarked on extensive capacity-building programmes across Anglophone, Francophone and Lusophone member states to prepare users for the transition.

Legal practitioners underwent intensive regional training sessions in June 2024, followed by refresher programmes held between June 22 and 26 this year ahead of the platform's official launch.

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Welcoming participants to the ceremony earlier, the Court's Chief Registrar, speaking on behalf of the President and the College of Judges, described the launch as a transformational milestone in the evolution of regional justice.

He said the ECMS would streamline judicial administration by eliminating procedural bottlenecks, enhancing transparency through real-time access to case information and extending the reach of the Court to every corner of the ECOWAS Community.

The Court paid tribute to former President of the Court, Edward Amoako Asante, for providing the vision and leadership that drove the project through its formative years, while also commending Justice Gonçalves for sustaining the initiative and bringing it to fruition.

Recognition was equally extended to former ECMS Project Team leader Dr. Athanase Atannon, his successor Mr. Gaye Sowe, consultant Dr. Frederic Drabo and members of the Registry, Legal and Information Technology departments whose contributions helped translate the vision into reality.

He, however, emphasised that the success of the initiative would ultimately depend on its adoption by judges, lawyers, litigants, member states and development partners.

"The true success of this system will depend on everyone's commitment to using it and ensuring its continuous improvement," he said, urging all stakeholders to embrace the platform.