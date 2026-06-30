Liberia: Rights Groups Raise Alarm Over Boakai's Suspension of INCHR Chair

Monrovia — Liberia's human rights community and civil society organizations have expressed serious concerns over President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to indefinitely suspend Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) Chairperson Cllr. T. Dempster Brown, warning that the action could undermine the independence of the country's national human rights institution.

In a press statement issued on June 28, the Human Rights Community and Civil Society Platform of Liberia said it welcomed investigations into allegations against Brown but questioned aspects of the President's actions, including the appointment of an acting chairman.

President Boakai on June 26 suspended Brown without pay pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of misconduct raised by fellow commissioners.

According to the Executive Mansion, commissioners accused Brown of forging their signatures on a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed before the Supreme Court in November 2024 without their consent. The complaints further alleged that Brown failed to convene board meetings for nearly two years and unlawfully withheld commissioners' compensation.

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The President subsequently directed the Ministry of Justice to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

However, the human rights community said while the accusations are grave and merit investigation, the process must be handled independently and transparently.

"The human rights community and civil society view these allegations as grave and welcome the investigation with concerns," the statement said.

The organizations pointed to a previous Supreme Court ruling involving the suspension of commissioners' compensation, arguing that the court had earlier sided with Brown on the matter. According to the statement, the court found that Brown acted lawfully because certain commissioners were allegedly receiving compensation without reporting to work.

Civil society actors also questioned the appointment of an acting chairman, arguing that the INCHR Act and long-standing institutional practice suggest that the Commission's Co-Chairperson should assume leadership responsibilities in the absence of the chairperson.

"Rather than appointing a commissioner who is a party to the underlying complaints, the Co-Chairperson should have been designated to act," the statement noted.

The groups further called for the inclusion of civil society organizations in the investigative process to ensure credibility, impartiality, and public confidence.

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The concerns come at a critical period as Liberia's Legislature prepares to deliberate on the proposed War and Economic Crimes Court legislation. The organizations warned that actions perceived to compromise the independence of the INCHR could affect Liberia's transitional justice agenda, international reputation, and public confidence in accountability institutions.

"At this sensitive juncture, actions affecting the independence and perceived neutrality of the national human rights institution could impact Liberia's transitional justice efforts, international standing, and public trust," the statement said.

The Human Rights Community and Civil Society Platform reaffirmed its commitment to an independent and effective INCHR that operates in accordance with the Paris Principles and serves all Liberians without fear or favor.

The statement was signed by Adama Kiatamba Dempster, National Secretary General of the Human Rights Community and Civil Society Platform and Global Human Rights Ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice is expected to proceed with investigations into the allegations against Brown as the administration maintains that the suspension is intended to uphold accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.