Liberia: NPA Strengthens Freeport Safety With First Fire Hydrant System Installation

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) has marked a significant advancement in port safety with the successful installation of the first-ever fire hydrant system at the Freeport of Monrovia, a development officials say will substantially improve emergency response capabilities and strengthen the protection of lives, cargo, and critical infrastructure.

The project, implemented in collaboration with HSE Solution, culminated in the installation of seven strategically positioned fire hydrants across key operational areas of the Freeport. The initiative also featured a comprehensive fire drill designed to assess the functionality of the new system and evaluate the readiness of emergency response personnel operating within the country's busiest seaport.

The installation represents one of the latest efforts by the National Port Authority to modernize safety infrastructure and reinforce international standards governing port operations. Authorities say the hydrant system is expected to significantly reduce response times in the event of fire emergencies while enhancing preparedness for incidents that could threaten commercial activities and public safety.

NPA Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly described the exercise as a major milestone in strengthening safety at the Freeport of Monrovia, emphasizing the Authority's commitment to protecting employees, port users, shipping lines, businesses, and visitors through continued investment in modern safety systems.

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According to the NPA, the strategic placement of the seven hydrants will enable emergency responders to access reliable water supplies more efficiently during fire incidents, thereby improving operational readiness and minimizing potential damage to facilities and cargo.

The fire drill brought together emergency response personnel and technical experts who tested the effectiveness of the newly installed system under simulated emergency conditions. Officials noted that the exercise provided an opportunity to evaluate coordination among responders while identifying areas for continuous improvement in emergency preparedness.

Dukuly said strengthening occupational safety and emergency management remains a priority as maritime activities continue to expand at the Freeport, which serves as Liberia's principal gateway for international trade and commerce.

The collaboration with HSE Solution, Dukuly added, reflects the NPA's broader efforts to work with specialized partners in improving safety standards and promoting a safer working environment throughout the port facility.

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Dukuly indicated that continued investment in safety infrastructure, equipment maintenance, and personnel training will remain central to the Authority's long-term strategy of ensuring that the Freeport operates in accordance with internationally recognized best practices for maritime safety and emergency response.

The successful completion of the project is expected to enhance confidence among shipping companies, importers, exporters, and other port users by reinforcing the Authority's commitment to maintaining a secure, efficient, and resilient maritime gateway capable of responding effectively to emergencies while supporting Liberia's economic growth.