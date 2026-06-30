Liberia: Saamoi Urges Ethical Ai Use, Calls Trainees 'Champions of Transformation'

Monrovia — Central Bank of Liberia Governor, Henry F. Saamoi warned that artificial intelligence, while reshaping the modern workplace, must never replace human judgment, ethics, and accountability.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of Saamoi, Advisor on Multilateral Relations Jackson S.W. Worlobah opened the five-day regional training on advanced report writing and presentation skills, emphasizing that institutions must adopt artificial intelligence with responsibility.

"While AI can enhance human productivity, it cannot replace the critical human attributes that underpin sound professional judgment, analytical reasoning, contextual understanding, ethical discernment, creativity, emotional intelligence and accountability," Saamoi declared.

The regional course brings together professionals from central banks, finance ministries, public institutions, and the private sector across West Africa.

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Training covers executive and policy report writing, AI-assisted communication, evidence-based editing, data visualization, AI-powered presentations, workflow automation, ethical AI use, storytelling, audience engagement, and digital collaboration.

The program aims to strengthen competence and equip participants with advanced techniques to boost workplace productivity and communication.

Saamoi cautioned that weak communication continues to undermine institutional effectiveness.

"Reports are often lengthy, insufficiently analytical and poorly structured. Presentations may fail to communicate key messages clearly or inspire the action they seek to achieve," he said, noting the consequences include delayed decision-making, misinterpretation of critical information, and weakened credibility.

Saamoi emphasized that every AI-assisted product must undergo rigorous human review. "The credibility of any professional output ultimately depends not on the technology used to produce it, but on the integrity, competence and accountability of the individual who produces it," he said.

He framed communication itself as a policy instrument for central banks. "Poor communication can generate uncertainty, distort expectations and weaken public confidence. Conversely, clear, transparent and timely communication enhances policy effectiveness, strengthens institutional credibility, promotes accountability and reinforces public trust."

Saamoi reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to capacity development. "The future will belong to institutions and professionals who embrace change, communicate effectively, innovate responsibly and adapt continually. Yet technology is not the ultimate determinant of success. The true differentiator will always be the quality of human capital," he said.

Representing WAIFEM Director-General Dr. Baba Yusuf Musa, Dr. Alvin G. Johnson described the program as one of the Institute's flagship initiatives.

He said demand for the course has surged, with the advanced-level training introduced after WAIFEM's strategic review identified digital transformation and AI as essential workplace priorities.

"Our aim now is to deepen your competence and equip you with advanced techniques and tools capable of transforming workplace productivity and communication," Johnson told participants, urging them to become "champions of transformation within your institutions. "

He praised Liberia's enduring partnership with WAIFEM. "That Liberia should once again host a WAIFEM training program speaks to an enduring partnership between this great nation and our Institute, one we deeply cherish and remain committed to strengthening. "

Johnson recalled that during the 2025 edition in Accra, demand far exceeded capacity. "Ninety participants applied, even after the course had been divided into two cohorts, yet many qualified applicants still could not be accommodated," he said, underscoring the program's popularity.

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In a brief remarks,

Deputy Programme Manager, Governance and Institutional Development Department at WAIFEM, Dr. Abubakar Noma Adamu expressed confidence in the training's impact.

"I want to assure you that at the end of this program, you will give a great testimony. Your expectations will be met," he told participants, encouraging them to maximize opportunities for practical learning through simulations, case studies, and peer collaboration.

Dr. Adamu extended appreciation to the Government of Liberia, the Central Bank of Liberia, WAIFEM leadership, facilitators, sponsoring institutions and participants for supporting the regional program.

"We thank the Central Bank of Liberia for their continuous support and collaboration," he said. "Please convey our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the management and staff of the Central Bank of Liberia. "