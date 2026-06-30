Liberia: Over 400 Immigration Officers Graduate From Specialized in-Service Training

Gbarnga — More than 400 officers of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) have graduated from a two-week intensive Specialized In-Service Training Program aimed at strengthening their capacity to respond to emerging national security challenges while promoting professionalism, discipline, and excellence in service.

Speaking as keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony at the Gbarnga Regional Justice and Security Hub, Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye described the graduates as guardians of Liberia's sovereignty, protectors of peace and facilitators of lawful migration.

Senator Moye said immigration officers serve as custodians of national security, ambassadors of peace and key contributors to Liberia's economic growth and stability.

He noted that the ceremony reflected the officers' resilience, commitment, and dedication to public service.

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"You now carry the responsibility to uphold fairness, integrity and professionalism in the discharge of your duties," the senator told the graduates.

Senator Moye, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, emphasized the critical role immigration officers play in preventing human trafficking, combating transnational crime, and monitoring Liberia's borders to detect illegal infiltration.

He urged the officers to perform their duties with professionalism, fairness, and compassion when interacting with travelers, refugees, investors and members of the business community.

Liberia Immigration Service Commissioner General Col. Elijah Rufus congratulated the graduates, describing the completion of the intensive training program as another significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Liberia Immigration Service into a disciplined, professional, and technology-driven institution.

Commissioner General Rufus noted that the specialized training was fully funded by the Government of Liberia, demonstrating the government's commitment to strengthening the capacity and professionalism of the Liberia Immigration Service.

He also expressed appreciation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other international partners for their continued support to the Liberia Immigration Service over the years.

He added that the newly trained officers are expected to strengthen border security, combat transnational crime, facilitate legitimate travel and trade and improve migration management across Liberia.

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Also speaking, Deputy Commissioner for Administration Nelsco Wolo encouraged the graduates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the training with diligence and professionalism.

He urged them to uphold the core values of the Liberia Immigration Service and remain committed to protecting the nation's borders while serving with integrity.

Speaking on behalf of the 8th Graduating Class, class representative Abraham Sherman expressed appreciation to Commissioner General Rufus for what he described as his visionary leadership, which has contributed significantly to the physical, mental and professional development of officers.

Mr. Sherman assured the Commissioner General and the Liberian people that the graduates would faithfully uphold the Constitution and laws of Liberia, safeguard the country's borders, respect human dignity and discharge their duties with integrity, discipline and professionalism.

The graduation marks another milestone in the Liberia Immigration Service's ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance border management as part of the Government of Liberia's broader national security reform agenda.