Liberia Showcases Environmental Progress As Global Evaluation Team Begins Assessment of Gef Investments

Monrovia — Liberia's environmental conservation agenda received renewed international attention on Monday as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Independent Evaluation Office for the launch of a comprehensive assessment of GEF-supported environmental and coastal resilience projects across the country.

The mission forms part of the Strategic Country Cluster Evaluation covering several West African nations and is intended to examine how years of international environmental investments have strengthened climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, coastal protection, and sustainable livelihoods. Liberia was selected because of its extensive portfolio of projects implemented through partnerships involving the EPA, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, Conservation International, and other development institutions.

The opening session, held at EPA headquarters in Monrovia, brought together EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Evaluation Officer Silke Heuser of the GEF Independent Evaluation Office, World Bank Country Representative Georgia Wallen, UNDP Inclusive Green Growth Team Lead Atty. Salimatu Gilayeneh, senior EPA managers, implementing partners, and representatives of ongoing GEF-supported initiatives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The evaluation seeks to determine how effectively donor-supported environmental interventions have performed, whether project outcomes are sustainable, and what lessons can be applied to future investments across West Africa.

Addressing participants, Dr. Yarkpawolo described the evaluation as an important milestone for Liberia's environmental sector, noting that the exercise provides an opportunity for the country to demonstrate

measurable progress while identifying areas where additional support and innovation remain necessary.

He said Liberia continues to face increasing environmental pressures ranging from coastal erosion and climate change to illegal exploitation of natural resources, making sustained collaboration with international partners essential to safeguarding the country's ecosystems and supporting national development objectives.

The EPA Executive Director explained that Liberia has continued strengthening environmental governance through improved policy implementation, increased stakeholder engagement, and expanded partnerships aimed at promoting responsible natural resource management. He emphasized that protecting the country's forests, wetlands, fisheries, and coastal ecosystems remains central to ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Yarkpawolo further noted that environmental protection should be viewed not merely as a conservation effort but as an investment in public health, food security, disaster preparedness, and long-term economic resilience. He stressed that stronger environmental institutions will ultimately contribute to improved livelihoods and greater national prosperity.

He also underscored the importance of investing in scientific research, environmental data systems, geospatial technologies, and modern laboratory facilities to strengthen evidence-based policymaking. According to him, reliable environmental information is essential for responding effectively to climate-related challenges and ensuring sustainable management of Liberia's natural resources.

"Our natural resources remain among Liberia's greatest national assets, and protecting them requires continuous investment, sound science, and unwavering collaboration among government, communities, and development partners," Dr. Yarkpawolo said.

"This evaluation gives us an opportunity not only to measure progress but also to learn from our experiences so that future environmental investments deliver even greater benefits to the Liberian people," he added.

He further stated, "Every successful environmental project strengthens the resilience of our communities while contributing to national development. We remain committed to ensuring that international support translates into lasting improvements for future generations."

Dr. Yarkpawolo said, "Environmental sustainability cannot be achieved by one institution alone. It depends on strong partnerships, community ownership, accountability, and a shared commitment to protecting Liberia's rich natural heritage."

Speaking during the meeting, Evaluation Officer Silke Heuser explained that the mission is designed to collect evidence on the effectiveness of GEF-supported interventions, document lessons learned, and identify opportunities for improving future environmental investments throughout the region.

She noted that the evaluation team will engage government agencies, development partners, local authorities, and beneficiary communities to gain a comprehensive understanding of how GEF-funded initiatives have contributed to biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, coastal protection, and sustainable livelihoods.

World Bank Country Representative Georgia Wallen emphasized that collaboration among government institutions, international partners, and local communities has played a significant role in advancing environmental management across Liberia. She encouraged continued investment in institutional capacity to sustain the gains already achieved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representing the United Nations Development Programme, Atty. Salimatu Gilayeneh reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to supporting Liberia's climate resilience and environmental priorities, describing the evaluation as an important opportunity to strengthen future programming through evidence-based learning and strategic partnerships.

Throughout the discussions, participants stressed the need for stronger coordination among implementing agencies to maximize the impact of environmental investments while ensuring that communities remain active participants in conservation and climate adaptation initiatives.

Following the Monrovia meetings, members of the evaluation mission are expected to travel to several project locations, including New Kru Town, Robertsport in Grand Cape Mount County, the Mesurado Wetlands, and mangrove restoration sites. During the field visits, the team will interact with fishermen, women's organizations, youth groups, local authorities, and other project beneficiaries to assess firsthand the long-term impact of GEF-supported interventions on communities and ecosystems across Liberia.If you want it to read even more like a newspaper front-page story, I can also give it a stronger investigative-style lead and more detailed background.