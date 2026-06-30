Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Strike in Edo, Delta, Ondo

The Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to shut down academic activities in seven state-owned universities in Edo, Delta and Ondo sStates if the 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement is not implemented in the payment of July salaries.

The institutions to be affected by the strike are the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba and Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

The zonal coordinator of ASUU Benin Zone, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the union had exhausted engagement with governors of the affected states.

Igbafen said all federal universities and 10 state universities nationwide have fully implemented the agreement, including the payment of arrears.

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Igbafen stated that the next salary of its members in these universities must reflect the CATA component and all other allowances stipulated in the agreement and all accrued arrears from January 2026 must be paid in full, without delay.

According to him, "We state, with all sense of responsibility, that any failure or further prevarication by the three State Governments will inevitably provoke a total, comprehensive, and indefinite industrial action.

"ASUU remains committed to industrial peace in our universities. However, peace without justice is a mirage. The only path to lasting harmony is the immediate and full implementation of the Agreement.

"We therefore call on the Governors of Edo, Ondo, and Delta States to act now, before our universities are shut down."

Prof. Igbafen said non-implementation of the agreement was provocative and unjust.

"Our members in these institutions are being shortchanged by the Governors and Visitors of Edo. Ondo, and Delta States, who have failed to provide the financial backing required for implementatior.

"The Benin Zone views with the continued refusal to implement the 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement at Ambrose Alii University, Ekpome; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro, with grave concern.

"The patience of our Congresses in these universities has been exhausted. For six months, our members have awaited concrete steps toward the implementation of the Agreement. In return, they have been met only with trivialization and disregard.

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"We therefore inform you tha our Congresses in the affected State universities have commenced full mobilization for a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike, in response to the persistent failure of the Governments of Edo, Ondo, and Delta States to honour the Agreement."