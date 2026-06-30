Liberia Police Charge Two in U.S. Embassy Student Visa Fraud

MONROVIA — Police have charged two men with forging a bank statement to support a U.S. student visa application, in a scheme uncovered after embassy officials grew suspicious of the financial documents and asked the bank to verify them.

The Liberia National Police charged Adam Dolley, 28, with forgery, obtaining or issuing deceptive writing, criminal facilitation and criminal conspiracy, according to a charge sheet dated June 26. His co-defendant is Almamie S. Fahnbulleh, who applied for the visa. Investigators said other suspects may yet be implicated.

The case grew out of a complaint by Sam Fassah, a criminal fraud investigator with the Regional Security Office at the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, which worked with the Police Crime Services Department on the investigation.

Police said Fahnbulleh applied for a student visa in May 2025 and was told he needed financial documents showing he could fund his education in the United States, including an authentic bank statement reflecting sufficient funds. Instead of genuine records, investigators allege, Fahnbulleh conspired with Dolley to submit a fraudulent statement purportedly issued by the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment.

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The document falsely showed that an account belonging to Fahnbulleh's father held US$35,270.19, police said. Verification by the embassy and LBDI established that the statement was counterfeit.

The two men met at the World Trade Center on Gurley Street in May 2025, where Dolley agreed to process the application, investigators said. Police allege Dolley prepared the visa package and charged Fahnbulleh US$1,600. During interrogation, Fahnbulleh reportedly admitted that Dolley handled nearly every aspect of the application, including the bank statement later found to be fraudulent.

Fahnbulleh told investigators his father, Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh, was financing his education but had no knowledge that forged documents were being used, police said. Investigators concluded the father neither participated in nor authorized the statement.

The charge sheet states that Dolley knowingly prepared the false documents and facilitated their submission, while Fahnbulleh knowingly presented them during the visa process. Police said the investigation established probable cause under Liberia's revised Penal Law.

Dolley was arrested on June 25, advised of his rights and charged after the investigation closed, police said. Efforts to identify others involved are continuing.

The case is expected to be forwarded to court. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.