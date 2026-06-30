Somalia Says Turkish F-16 Airstrike Kills 35 Al-Shabab Fighters

Mogadishu — Somalia's military, backed by Turkish forces, carried out airstrikes using F-16 fighter jets on Tuesday targeting al-Shabab positions in the Godey area of the Lower Shabelle region, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes targeted tunnels, weapons depots and shelters used by the al-Qaida-linked militant group.

The government said about 35 al-Shabab fighters were killed and more than 20 others wounded in the operation.

The ministry said a series of secondary explosions occurred after the strikes, indicating that the site was being used to store weapons, explosives and military supplies.

It added that militants and vehicles loaded with explosives intended for future attacks against civilians were also present at the targeted location.

The ministry thanked Türkiye for its continued support in Somalia's campaign against al-Shabab and said joint operations against the group's leadership and fighters would continue until the militant threat is eliminated.

Al-Shabab, which has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years, frequently carries out bombings and armed attacks despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.