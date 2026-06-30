Ghana: 'Ghana's Noah' Resurfaces After Accra Floods, Claims Prophecy Is Unfolding

Remember the Ghanaian self-acclaimed prophet, Evans "Ebo Noah" Eshun? He's back in the news after six months, this time claiming the torrential rains that wreaked havoc in parts of Accra and other areas on Monday are vindication of his earlier flood prophecy.

The BBC reported that at least 13 people have died in Ghana's capital, Accra, with residents counting their losses as floodwaters ravage homes, roads and businesses.

Police had arrested Ebo Noah, and an Adentan Circuit Court in Accra remanded him in custody, after he predicted that the world would end due to continuous rainfall lasting three years, beginning on 25 December 2025.

Comeback

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In a video he posted on his Instagram page on Monday announcing his release, he urged Ghanaians to remain steadfast in prayer, noting that what he had foreseen was beginning to come to pass.

Ebo Noah said, "When we talk, you don't listen, because I am not your pastor. I am not your prophet. I am nobody. But God said, 'Ebo, go and tell the people that it will rain, it is going to flood.' I said it, and I was arrested. No problem, but now, see what is happening. See how people's properties are being destroyed. See their lives.

"I am very sad. You want your pastor to say it before you believe. You want your prophet to say it before you believe. God can use anybody. I have seen it, and I said it, and I was arrested, but no problem, it is all good. But now I want you to do your own thing right. Do your things right."

Forgiveness

Furthermore, Ebo Noah begged God to forgive Ghanaians for not believing him.

"No more talking. The rain will talk for us. Still, the name is Ebo Noah. In the coming days and weeks, a lot will happen. And please, please again, do your things right.

"Father, is this the rain? Is the rain, Father? Father, have mercy. If this is the rain, have mercy. I am interceding for your people. Please, Father," he said.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that he said God instructed him to build an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood.

On 24 December 2025, he disclosed that the ark was about 80 per cent complete and insisted it would be the only place of refuge when the disaster struck.

On Christmas Day, however, he announced that he had received another revelation stating that the anticipated flood would no longer occur, adding that God had instead instructed him to build more arks.

Following the failed prophecy, operatives of the Ghana Police Service's Special Cyber Vetting Team arrested him on 31 December 2025 in the Weija-Gbawe area of Accra while he was live-streaming online.

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Police detained him over allegations of spreading online disinformation, and he was later arraigned before the court on Friday.

The court ordered that Ebo Noah be remanded in police custody for two weeks.

Prosecutors charged him with false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news, offences they said contravene Ghana's criminal laws.

The court also directed that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to determine his fitness to stand trial.