Nigeria: Veteran Actor Elegbeje Ado Is Dead

Elegbeje Ado built a career spanning over 20 years in the Yoruba film industry, earning recognition as one of the respected faces of indigenous cinema.

The Yoruba Nollywood industry is mourning the death of Taiwo "Elegbeje Ado" Adeshina.

His colleague, Kunle Afod, announced the news in a statement he posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

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While Afod didn't confirm the cause of the actor's death, Seun Oloketuyi, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, confirmed on his own Instagram page that Elegbeje Ado died on Monday after a brief illness.

Afod wrote: "We regret to announce the passing of one of the legends of the Yoruba Nollywood industry, Baba Elegbeje Ado.

"Your immense contribution to the growth of Yoruba cinema, your talent, and the joy you brought to countless lives will never be forgotten."

Legacy

Afod thanked the late actor for the beautiful memories and the legacy he left behind, describing him as a man whose impact on the industry would endure.

"May your soul rest in perfect peace. Our heartfelt condolences go to your family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Baba Elegbeje Ado. Your legacy lives on forever," he wrote.

The death of Elegbeje Ado adds to a growing list of actors the industry has lost, including veteran actor Kola Oyewole, who died aged 80, Fesogboye Oyewole, and Adeshina "Janmole" Oshin, among others.

Elegbeje Ado

Elegbeje Ado, whose late father was also an actor, became a pastor before he died.

Speaking during an interview with Afod in April 2024, he confirmed that God called him to leave acting and begin working for Him.

He also confirmed that, aside from leaving secular acting, he only took part in Christian-related films from then on.

Elegbeje Ado revealed that his prophetic visions started unexpectedly.

Elegbeje Ado built a career spanning over 20 years in the Yoruba film industry, earning recognition as one of the respected faces of indigenous cinema.

The late actor was best known for portraying kings, chiefs, elders and other culturally significant characters.

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He produced his first gospel film, Egberun Odun (One Thousand Years), marking the beginning of his new mission in Christian filmmaking.

One of his most popular film characters gave rise to the name Elegbeje Ado.

He starred in movies such as "Ageku Abela", "Oko Abiku" and "Kadara Mi", among others.