Liberia: Nimba University Seeks More Funding Amid Infrastructure Crisis

By S. Matthew M. Quoi Jr.

Sanniquellie, Nimba County, July 1, 2026 - Nimba University President Dr. Jessie Noah Mongrue has called for increased government investment in the institution, warning that inadequate funding and poor infrastructure continue to impede its academic growth and long-term development.

Speaking at the university's ninth Associate Degree and first Bachelor's Degree Convocation Ceremony at Tubman Hall in Sanniquellie, Dr. Mongrue described infrastructure and sustainable financing as the institution's most pressing challenges despite receiving a US$1.8 million allocation in Liberia's 2026 National Budget.

He said overcrowded classrooms, limited academic facilities and a shortage of modern buildings are straining the university's ability to accommodate its growing student population and expanding academic programs.

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"Infrastructure and budget remain our most pressing constraints," Dr. Mongrue said. "Without modern facilities and sustainable funding, it becomes difficult to improve classrooms and introduce new programs that meet the demands of today's job market."

According to him, although Nimba University has made significant progress in recent years, inadequate infrastructure continues to affect the quality of teaching, learning and research.

Dr. Mongrue noted that while the government's US$1.249 billion Fiscal Year 2026 National Budget prioritizes infrastructure development, public sector salaries and debt obligations, greater investment is needed to strengthen public higher education institutions.

His appeal comes amid growing calls from students, community leaders and education stakeholders for increased government support to meet the university's rising enrollment and academic ambitions.

At the ceremony, Nimba University graduated 235 students from its six academic colleges: Business and Public Administration, Engineering and Geosciences, Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, Agriculture and Food Sciences, and Education.

The graduating class included 66 Bachelor's degree recipients--52 males and 14 females--and 169 Associate degree recipients, comprising 90 males and 79 females. The university also awarded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) diplomas.

Despite the financial and infrastructure constraints, Dr. Mongrue reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Nimba University into one of Liberia's leading public universities through academic excellence, innovation and strategic partnerships.

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He commended Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono for providing US$12,732.94 to clear outstanding tuition balances for 183 students after educational support from USAID ended.

Superintendent Gono also pledged an additional US$2,000 to support the university's Faculty Lunch Project, aimed at improving staff welfare.

Dr. Mongrue disclosed that construction of a new administrative building is underway, while more than 10 faculty members are pursuing doctoral studies abroad to strengthen the university's academic capacity.

He added that several lecturers have recently completed advanced studies in Uganda, Rwanda and China, bringing additional expertise to the institution.

Reaffirming his vision, Dr. Mongrue said he remains committed to building Nimba University into a globally respected institution driven by innovation, creativity and academic excellence.

With nearly 2,000 students drawn from all 15 counties of Liberia, he expressed confidence that increased government investment and continued stakeholder support would position the university for greater national and international recognition.