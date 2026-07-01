Liberia Begins Voluntary Repatriation of Citizens From South Africa

Monrovia, July 1, 2026 - The Liberian government has launched an emergency voluntary repatriation exercise for Liberian citizens who wish to return home from South Africa amid rising anti-foreigner demonstrations in parts of the country.

The initiative comes as South Africa experiences renewed protests targeting undocumented foreign nationals. Although the South African government has repeatedly condemned violence and unlawful actions against migrants, the demonstrations have heightened security concerns among foreign communities.

According to the Liberian government, 29 of the 263 Liberians currently residing in South Africa have requested voluntary repatriation.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the decision was prompted by growing concerns over the safety of Liberian nationals as protests intensified.

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He said the Liberian Embassy in Pretoria has been closely monitoring the situation, maintaining regular contact with Liberian communities across South Africa, and providing updates while working to safeguard their welfare.

Piah disclosed that the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has completed arrangements for the emergency airlift of Liberians who have expressed a desire to return home.

According to him, the exercise was initiated ahead of a reported June 30 ultimatum issued by a group of private South African protesters demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.

While he did not specify the date of the repatriation flights, the minister said all necessary preparations have been finalized to facilitate the return of the 29 Liberians.

Recognizing that many Liberians in South Africa lack valid immigration documents, Piah said the Liberian Embassy in Pretoria has processed emergency travel certificates for eligible citizens seeking to return.

He added that the embassy has also engaged South African authorities to ensure the safe departure of undocumented Liberians and to prevent possible arrest or detention during the repatriation process.

The minister commended leaders of the Liberian communities in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town for supporting the embassy's outreach efforts.

According to him, their cooperation enabled embassy officials to engage Liberian nationals directly and gather the information needed to guide the government's response to the evolving situation.