Nigeria: Exclusive - 25 Females, 18 SS2 Students, Fresh Details of Borno School Invasion

The list of students abducted during the invasion of Government Day Secondary School Lassa, Askira Uba LGA of Borno State, has been obtained.

Daily Trust had reported how suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members raided the school, abducting students and teachers.

Lassa village is located about 20 kilometers from the Mussa community where 42 pupils of Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School were abducted on May 15.

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Sources revealed that the insurgents, who struck around 8:30am on Monday, shot dead a teacher, who refused to follow them, while one other sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

Daily Trust has obtained a verified register which detailed 36 names of the abducted students.

A breakdown shows that of the 36 students, 11 are males while 25 are female students.

Going by the classes, one is a SS3 student; 17 are from SS2 while 18 are SS1 students.

Hon Jagila Jabula, Councillor representing Lassa Ward, authenticated the list, saying it was compiled by the school authorities with the help of the parents of the missing students.

Below are the names of students on the list: