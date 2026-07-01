Nigeria: How Soldiers Broke Into Our Hostels, Stripped Female Students - Uniosun

Military personnel allegedly attached to the Army Depot in Osogbo on Monday night invaded off-campus hostels housing students of the University of Osun (UNIOSUN), with the university accusing the operatives of assaulting students and confiscating their belongings.

The university said the incident has been reported to the management of the Army Depot, while efforts are ongoing to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Clement Adeboye, confirmed the incident to journalists during a visit to the affected hostels on Tuesday, describing the development as unfortunate.

"We have reported to the management of the depot. It is sad that the Army Depot, located close to the campus, which we felt would give us security cover, could eventually release men that will subject our students to this kind of harrowing experience," Adeboye said.

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The university's spokesperson, Ademola Adesoji, alleged that more than 20 students were directly affected during the operation, claiming the soldiers assaulted both male and female students.

"Over 20 have already been identified as the victims. We counted the affected students. The soldiers came from Osogbo Army Depot. They assaulted the students," Adesoji said.

He further alleged that some female students were stripped and subjected to indecent touching by the soldiers.

"Some female students said they were stripped by the soldiers. They also said they were touched indecently. Some male students were also assaulted," he added.

According to Adesoji, two students sustained injuries serious enough to require hospital treatment, although one of them had been discharged as of Tuesday morning.

He also alleged that the soldiers seized more than 60 electronic devices, including mobile phones, from the students during the raid.

"Over 60 gadgets, including phones, were seized from the students. Five of the perpetrators were identified and brought to the campus this morning," he said.

Adesoji, however, noted that the identified soldiers were later returned to the military base after being presented on campus.

"But they were later returned to the military base. The army division said they would be dismissed.

"The VC has taken the matter up with the army authority. We can't confirm the alleged rape yet," he said.

The university said it is engaging the military authorities over the incident and expressed hope that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any personnel found culpable.

Army orders investigation

Reacting to the allegations, the Nigerian Army said it had commenced an investigation into the incident following a petition by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo, Major Yahaya Ibrahim, said the Commandant had ordered a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding the allegations and ensure that any personnel found culpable would be held accountable.

The Army said its response followed a press statement issued by NANS Southwest Zone D accusing some soldiers of misconduct against students.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens, stressing that no law-abiding Nigerian should be subjected to harassment, intimidation or assault by security personnel.

"The Nigerian Army exists to protect all citizens, especially the youth, who are the future of the nation. Any conduct that falls short of that mandate is unacceptable," the statement said.

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To facilitate the investigation, the Army called on the Coordinator of NANS Southwest Zone D, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, to provide all available evidence, including witness statements and other relevant materials relating to the alleged incident.

The Army maintained that the alleged actions do not reflect the values, training and professionalism expected of its personnel, assuring that any officer found guilty after the investigation would face the full weight of military law.

It also disclosed that the Commandant had expressed willingness to meet with the leadership of NANS at the earliest opportunity to discuss the matter and chart a way forward.

The Army reiterated its commitment to accountability, transparency and maintaining the highest standards of discipline among its personnel.