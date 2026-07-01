Nigeria: Repatriated Nigerians Warn Compatriots Against Migration to South Africa, Say Country Not Safe

Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks have warned their compatriots against migrating to the Southern African nation, describing it as unsafe for foreigners and a place where many Nigerians live in constant fear.

LEADERSHIP reports that a third batch of 271 returnees, evacuated by the Federal Government, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, aboard an Air Peace flight at about 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday .

Speaking with LEADERSHIP shortly after their arrival, several of the returnees recounted traumatic experiences, alleging persistent threats, intimidation and attacks that forced them to abandon thier businesses, investments and personal belongings to save their lives.

One of the returnees, Emmanuela Akagosu, said she fled South Africa after years of living in fear and intimidation.

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"My experience in South Africa is not good at all. They are not accommodating. They are so jealous because Nigerians are hardworking and enterprising, so they feel threatened," she said.

Akagosu, who had lived in South Africa since 2017, said she was forced to leave behind all her possessions while fleeing.

"South Africa is not a safe place to go. It's not safe at all because all the time they tell us to leave or be killed. They constantly threaten us and say if we don't leave their country, they will kill us.

"The last time they came to the complex where I was staying, I was not at home, but I was told what happened. My life was no longer safe, so I had to leave," she said.

According to her, she returned to Nigeria with only two boxes.

"I didn't come back with anything apart from my two boxes. I left everything behind in South Africa," she lamented.

Akagosu also alleged that many Nigerians faced difficulties obtaining legal residency permits in South Africa.

"It's not everybody that has permits because they don't easily issue them. Even when you apply, you keep waiting without any result," she added.

Warning Nigerians against relocating to South Africa, she said: "I will tell Nigerians who want to go to South Africa not to even try it because South Africa is not safe."

Another returnee, Sandy Oris, from Anambra State, described his relocaSouth Africation to South Africa 14 years ago as the biggest mistake of his life.

According to him, repeated attacks and the destruction of his business left him with nothing.

"When the attacks started again and the Federal Government initiated the evacuation process, I decided to return home and start afresh.

"Recently, they destroyed my shop and took all my goods. I came back to Nigeria with nothing," he said.

Oris urged Nigerians considering migration to South Africa to reconsider thier plan, insisting that no economic opportunity was worth risking one's life.

"It was a very big regret. If I had the money to return home years ago, I would have done so because Nigeria is safer for me.

"I thought I would do better in South Africa, but I never knew I was trying to destroy my future. I will never move out of this country again. Nigeria is a beautiful country and I believe I can still succeed here," he stated.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to support the returnees, many of whom, he said, were stranded and struggling to rebuild their lives.

"We are pleading with the Federal Government to assist us, no matter how little. We are stranded and have nothing," he said.

Oris further alleged that many accusations levelled against Nigerians in South Africa were driven by prejudice.

"Most of the allegations against Nigerians are false. Once they discover that you are a foreigner and your business is doing well, they begin to make allegations against you. I suffered a lot despite never committing any crime," he said.

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Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has commenced arrangements to receive and reintegrate its indigenes among the returnees.

Director-General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Lucky Agazuma, said the state government had made provisions to assist them in resettling back into thier society.

"We have food packs and transportation arrangements to convey them back to Edo State. Governor Monday Okpebholo is waiting to receive them and ensure their reintegration into the society," he said.

Also speaking, a representative of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dipo Odebowale, disclosed that individuals and organisations had provided financial support to the returnees.

"A church donated N100,000 to each returnee. Pastor Bolaji Idowu also gave N100,000 to each returnee, while MTN provided N100,000 and recharge cards worth N50,000 to each returnee," Odebowale stated.