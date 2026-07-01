Ghana High Commission Urges Citizens in South Africa to Stay Safe Ahead of Planned Protests

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has advised Ghanaians living in South Africa to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures ahead of planned protest activities expected on June 30.

In a public advisory issued on Monday, June 29, the Mission urged Ghanaian nationals to prioritise their safety following a deadline announced by a group known as "March and March" and its affiliated organisations, which could lead to demonstrations and disruptions in parts of the country.

The High Commission advised Ghanaians to stay indoors, especially in central business districts, transport hubs, informal trading areas and other locations where protests may occur.

It encouraged them to temporarily close their businesses where necessary and avoid unnecessary movement until the situation stabilises.

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The Mission further urged members of the Ghanaian community to avoid confrontations or provocative discussions, including on social media, and to ensure that their passports, residence permits and other identification documents were readily available at all times.

According to the High Commission, emergency telephone lines have been activated to provide assistance and receive reports from Ghanaians who may require help during the period.

It encouraged Ghanaians to remain calm, obey the laws of South Africa and cooperate fully with local authorities.

The Mission advised them to rely only on information from credible official sources and avoid sharing unverified reports or rumours that could create unnecessary panic.

The Ghana High Commission assured the Ghanaian community that it would continue to monitor developments and provide updates when necessary, adding that it remained committed to protecting the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey