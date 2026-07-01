Nigeria: Avoid Corruption Pitfalls, ICPC Boss Urges New Perm SECs

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has charged the newly appointed permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to avoid corruption pitfalls and place public interest above personal or sectional interests in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

Aliyu gave the charge during an induction programme held for thr four newly appointed permanent secretaries in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, "Avoiding Corruption Pitfalls: Adherence to Anti-Corruption Principles," the ICPC chairman described corruption as a global challenge driven by greed, weak accountability systems, poor institutional oversight and declining integrity, stressing that the menace is not peculiar to Nigeria.

Aliyu noted the distinct mandates of Nigeria's major anti-corruption agencies, stating that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is responsible for enforcing asset declaration and promoting ethical conduct among public officers, while the ICPC is mandated to prevent, investigate and prosecute corruption in the public sector as well as educate citizens on anti-corruption values.

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Spokesperson of the ICPC, John Odey, said in a statement that Aliyu also cited the United Nations (UN), saying its convention imposes a binding obligation on member-states to abolish corruption and abuse of office.

He noted that Nigeria's ICPC Act of 2000 provides a comprehensive legal framework for combating corruption.

While describing permanent secretaries as the engine room of government, the ICPC chairman said ministers formulate policies and permanent secretaries are responsible for translating government policies into tangible results for citizens.

"As accounting officers, financial controllers and trustees of their ministries, you must uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence and accountability in the management of public resources," he said.

Aliyu stressed that corruption extends beyond bribery to include abuse of office, conflict of interest, contract inflation, ghost worker schemes, nepotism and other unethical practices that undermine public trust.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, represented by Danjuma Usman Kalba, permanent secretary, Common Services Office, commended the ICPC chairman for his commitment to the anti-corruption campaign.

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Kalba praised the commission's efforts in promoting due process across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), saying the initiatives would strengthen accountability and enhance public confidence in governance.