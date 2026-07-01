Uganda: Opposition Raises Alarm Over Abductions, Media Closures

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has accused the government of undermining the rule of law through alleged abductions, prolonged detentions without trial and the closure of media houses, warning that such actions threaten Uganda's constitutional democracy.

Addressing newly elected Members of Parliament, Ssenyonyi urged legislators to rise above political divisions and uphold the Constitution by holding state institutions accountable.

"It should bother us, regardless of our political differences, whenever we see a disregard for the rule of law," Ssenyonyi said.

He said Parliament has a constitutional duty not only to enact laws but also to ensure they are respected by the institutions mandated to enforce them.

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Ssenyonyi criticised what he described as an increasing pattern of abductions and unlawful detention of suspects, alleging that security agencies were disregarding constitutional procedures governing arrests.

"The Constitution provides for how suspects are apprehended, but we see people being abducted and kept incommunicado for days without access to their families or lawyers. We, the people's representatives, ought to condemn it and ensure that it doesn't happen," he said.

The Opposition leader cited the recent arrest of former Ethics and Integrity Minister Miria Matembe as an example of what he described as a failure to observe due process.

He argued that Matembe, who participated in the drafting of Uganda's Constitution, should be accorded the protections guaranteed under the same Constitution if authorities have a case against her.

"For someone who took part in creating the foundation on which we stand, the least we could do is follow the right procedures," Ssenyonyi said.

He also criticised what he described as renewed attacks on media freedom following the suspension of broadcasting operations by media outlets under Nation Media Group.

Ssenyonyi recalled that shortly after assuming office, Speaker Anita Among had assured journalists of unrestricted access to Parliament and welcomed media organisations that had previously been barred from covering parliamentary proceedings.

However, he said it was concerning that some of the same media houses were again being shut down.

"Today we see the same media houses being shut down arbitrarily because they are holding leaders accountable," he said.

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Ssenyonyi noted that the Uganda Communications Commission had publicly stated that it was unaware of the circumstances surrounding the closure and had promised to investigate the matter.

He maintained that respect for institutions and adherence to the rule of law are essential pillars of democratic governance.

"It is in the best interest of all of us to see that institutions are functional and that the rule of law is respected," he said.

Ssenyonyi also defended criticism of public officials as a fundamental democratic right, arguing that leaders should be accountable to the people.

"Criticism should never be an offence," he said.

He urged Members of Parliament from both the ruling National Resistance Movement and the opposition to work together to safeguard constitutional governance, arguing that enduring democratic progress depends on strong institutions rather than individuals.

"History has consistently demonstrated that nations are transformed not just by visionary leaders but by strong institutions," he said.