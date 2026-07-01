Nigeria: I Am Still in APC, Didn't Instruct Anyone to Join Accord - Omisore

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has disclosed that he is still a member of the party, saying he did not instruct anyone to join the Accord in the State.

It would be recalled that Omisore contested for the party's gubernatorial ticket with Mr Bola Oyebamiji after which some of his supporters defected to the ruling Accord in the State.

Omisore, who spoke at the monthly Osun APC Elders caucus meeting held in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of the State, noted that his concern is how to help the party win election on August 15.

Omisore, who was present at the meeting but his speech delivered by the Director-General of his campaign, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, said no one among those who defected could claim discussing their decisions with him.

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"Nobody can claim that Senator Iyiola Omisore sit-down with him and told him that he (Omisore) has left the party, it's just an insinuation that people are just carrying around. You can see him here today and we are planning together about how to win the next election. So, as far as I'm concerned Iyiola Omisore is a bonafide member of APC and member of Igbimo-Agba (Elders caucus) Osun.

"I happened to be the DG of his campaign group. All of us joined the party as individuals not as a group and there are individual choices, some of those who left may decide to leave on their own, you know, political party has a free entry and free exit policy, so some of them may have their own personal grievances. Some of them talked to me and I tried all efforts to persuade them to stay back.

"To the best of my knowledge, Senator Omisore didn't give any instruction if he wanted to give instructions he would pass the instructions through me to others, that is the way we operate. To all APC members, I am appealing to you all to go out and vote and defend their votes and they should not allow anybody to harass or intimidate them", he said.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of the caucus, Engr. Sola Akinwumi encouraged members of the party to continue to mobilise support for the party, saying it has the largest support base in the State and will emerge victorious at the poll.

"This is our monthly meeting and we must intensify it frequency due to fast approaching election. APC is the party with the largest registered members and support base. Let's continue mobilisation and we will win the poll", he said.