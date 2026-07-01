Nigeria, France Deepen Defence Cooperation Through Strategic Talks

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed two hospitality establishments in separate parts of the state over persistent noise pollution and other environmental violations.

The affected facilities are Westgate Arena Club at Apostolic Church Close, Olowora, in Kosofe Local Government Area, and Dave Premium and Suites on Alhaji Irorun Street, Alapere, Ketu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASEPA disclosed the enforcement action in a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday.

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It said the operation was carried out on the directive of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the agency, the enforcement is part of the state government's commitment to environmental law and public health protection.

It said both establishments repeatedly violated environmental regulations, particularly those relating to noise pollution, despite receiving abatement notices and other compliance directives.

The agency added that the facilities failed to meet regulatory requirements designed to protect residents and preserve a healthy environment.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to ensuring a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment across the state.

Ajayi described environmental compliance as a shared responsibility and urged individuals and businesses to obey environmental laws.

He said the agency would intensify enforcement against violators to reduce environmental nuisances and protect residents from pollution.

Ajayi also urged operators of hospitality and entertainment facilities to adopt environmentally responsible practices and cooperate with regulatory authorities to promote a cleaner, healthier and more liveable Lagos.

He added that LASEPA would continue to deploy lawful measures to ensure full compliance with environmental regulations across the state.