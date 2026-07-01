Nigeria: Govt Moves to Improve Access to Land for Affordable Homes

ABUJA-The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving access to land to enable low-income earners to own homes.

Towards this end, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will lead discussions on land administration and reforms at the 20th Africa International Housing Show, AIHS @20 - Legacy Edition.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Babamasi Haiba, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

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According to him, the session is part of its broader push to expand access to land for affordable and low-cost housing, especially for low-income and informal workers.

The Land Administration Session will hold from July 13 to 18, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Housing sector stakeholders are expected to attend, including state commissioners for lands, directors of GIS, surveyors-general, directors of lands, policymakers, investors, development partners and other industry players.

According to the ministry, the session will examine practical ways to improve access to land and accelerate housing delivery in Nigeria and across Africa.

Haiba said, "The theme of AIHS 2026 is 'Housing Solutions for Low-Income and Informal Workers in Africa." Discussions will focus on strengthening land governance, improving administration processes, and using technology to build more transparent and investment-friendly frameworks.

"Key areas include land digitisation, automation, registration reforms, property titling, GIS, geospatial technologies, cadastral management and strategies to expand land access for affordable housing.

The ministry said the session will also strengthen collaboration with state governments, development finance institutions, housing finance institutions, private investors and international partners.

Participating states are expected to showcase ongoing initiatives, exchange best practices, and meet with technical and financing partners to develop bankable housing projects.

"The ministry believes that efficient and transparent land administration remains central to achieving affordable housing objectives and delivering inclusive urban development across the country," it stated.

Chief Executive Officer of AIHS, Festus Adebayo, was quoted as saying the session would deepen collaboration between the ministry and stakeholders to advance land reforms for housing development.