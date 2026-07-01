Senegal MPs Pass Reform Limiting Presidential Powers

The parliament has approved controversial constitutional reforms that expand lawmakers' powers while limiting those of the president, deepening a growing rift between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and parliamentary Speaker Ousmane Sonko.

The reforms, which the government says will be put to a national referendum, would strengthen parliamentary oversight, create a new Constitutional Court and prevent a sitting president from leading a political party.

The measure strengthens the powers of the National Assembly and the prime minister, while effectively curtailing the powers of the president.

The vote sparked protests outside parliament, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The opposition lawmakers walked out in protest, accusing the ruling Pastef party of pursuing a politically motivated agenda.

Opponents argue the reforms weaken the presidency and were pushed through without broad political consultation.

After the vote, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced that the proposed constitutional changes would now be put to a national referendum, giving Senegalese voters the final say on the country's political future.