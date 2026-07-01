Liberia: Sirleaf Urges Boakai to Back Anti-Corruption Court

Monrovia, July 1, 2026 - Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to give special attention to the proposed National Anti-Corruption Court, saying Liberia must strengthen its accountability system by ensuring corruption cases are concluded swiftly and credibly.

Delivering the keynote address at the National Anti-Corruption Policy Dialogue in Monrovia, Sirleaf described establishing a specialized anti-corruption court as a critical step toward closing a major gap in Liberia's fight against corruption.

The dialogue, held under the theme, "Strengthening Transparency and Accountability in Liberia through the Establishment of a Specialized National Anti-Corruption Court," brought together government officials, civil society organizations and development partners.

Reflecting on her administration, Sirleaf recalled that when she assumed office in 2006, Liberia was "a nation where corruption was largely the operating system."

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She highlighted reforms introduced during her presidency, including the enactment of the General Auditing Commission Act, the establishment of the Internal Audit Agency, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, the Financial Intelligence Agency, and the creation of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in 2008.

She also cited the Open Budget Initiative as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in public financial management.

Despite those reforms, Sirleaf acknowledged that her administration fell short of changing public attitudes toward corruption.

"We built institutions, but we did not change the minds and attitudes," she said.

According to the former president, institutions that investigate corruption without securing convictions cannot effectively deter corruption.

"It is a nation that diagnoses the disease but fails to administer the cure," she said.

Sirleaf said corruption cases often lose momentum after entering the judicial system because they compete with other civil and criminal matters, resulting in prolonged delays and, in some instances, cases disappearing from court dockets.

She warned that such delays have created a credibility crisis, with many Liberians believing corruption is investigated but rarely punished.

To address the problem, Sirleaf said a specialized anti-corruption court would strengthen enforcement by ensuring corruption cases are adjudicated fairly, competently and without undue delay.

She described the proposed court as national infrastructure that is as important to Liberia's development as investments in roads, electricity and other public services.

The former president also welcomed progress toward establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court, urging that it remain independent, free from political interference and adequately funded.

Sirleaf called on President Boakai to treat the proposal for the specialized anti-corruption court with the urgency it deserves and to take appropriate executive action to advance the initiative.

She also urged the Supreme Court to improve the performance of the judiciary and called on members of the National Legislature to demonstrate leadership in the fight against corruption.

Sirleaf commended the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Naymote Partners for Democratic Development and the Center for Democratic Governance for promoting accountability through civic education, encouraging them to expand their programs to additional counties.

She further urged businesses to refrain from bribing public officials and thanked Liberia's international partners for supporting anti-corruption initiatives.

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Addressing Liberians directly, Sirleaf said laws and specialized courts alone would not eliminate corruption unless citizens reject corrupt practices and demand accountability from public officials at every level of government.

Closing her address, she said Liberia has made significant progress since 2006 by building accountability institutions, improving transparency, restoring peace and achieving democratic transfers of power.

However, she stressed that the country must now complete its anti-corruption agenda by ensuring that corruption is exposed, corrective action is taken and justice is delivered swiftly, fairly and without exception.

"Liberia must be better," Sirleaf declared. "Liberia needs each and every one of us to achieve this."