Liberia: Govt Reopens Cestos River Bridge for Independence Travel

1 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, July 1, 2026 - The Government of Liberia has temporarily reopened the Cestos River Bridge in River Cess County to ease travel during the country's Independence Day celebrations and throughout the rainy season.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information during its regular press briefing on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Ministry of Public Works.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the temporary reopening is intended to facilitate the smooth movement of people, goods and services during the festive period while supporting commercial activities in River Cess County and surrounding areas.

According to the statement, the bridge has been reopened to improve transportation and reduce travel disruptions during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Public Works said rehabilitation work on the bridge will continue immediately, even as the rainy season progresses.

Motorists and other road users were urged to exercise caution and comply with traffic advisories and construction-related instructions while rehabilitation works remain ongoing.

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