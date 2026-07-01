Liberia: Produce Evidence, Govt Tells U.S.$19m Drug Case Accusers

1 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, June 30, 2026 - The Liberian government has challenged anyone alleging that public officials were involved in the recent US$19 million drug seizure at Roberts International Airport (RIA) to provide credible evidence to support their claims.

The challenge follows the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately US$19 million at the airport earlier this month, one of Liberia's largest drug interceptions in recent years.

The case has generated widespread public debate and social media speculation alleging that some government officials may have been connected to the shipment. However, authorities say no evidence has been made public linking any public official to the case.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the government is treating the investigation with utmost seriousness and is working with international partners to ensure a thorough and credible probe.

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Piah said anyone with credible information implicating public officials should submit it either to Liberian authorities or directly to the international investigators assisting with the investigation.

"The current government is serious about the drug issue. The President has been clear about that. If anyone has evidence linking individuals to this crime, they should present it--not necessarily to us, but to the international investigators involved in the process," Piah said.

He cautioned against making allegations without proof, saying such claims could unfairly damage the reputations of individuals, mislead the public, and undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Piah further said withholding credible evidence, if it exists, would be a disservice to the Liberian people.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating drug trafficking, stressing that the investigation will continue until all those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

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