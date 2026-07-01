Nigeria: Floods - Lagos Moves Against Govt's Reclamation Plan At Kuramo Beach

The Lagos State government has expressed determination to stop the ongoing reclamation project on the Kuramo Beach axis along the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway embarked upon by the Federal Government's agents.

Similarly, the state government has ordered the removal of all buildings and structures on drainage alignments, wetlands, obstructing the flow of storm water to the lagoon in the Lekki-Epe area of the state, starting from Monday.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Wahab, who gave the directives, while speaking with newsmen after an extensive inspection tour of ongoing drainage projects and infractions at Ajiran, Mehabond Estate environs, described the development as "unacceptable."

Wahab also directed the enforcement team of the ministry to seal off some buildings over various environmental infractions. He said the directive is part of efforts to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

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According to him, government will no longer tolerate encroachment on drainage corridors, flood plains, and natural water channels, warning that all illegal structures found on such alignments would be removed regardless of ownership.

Speaking on the Kuramo Beach encroachment, Wahab said: "The Kuramo Waters is the water body that breathes within the Atlantic and this structure here, and they are trying to block it. It's not going to happen. We've seen the signposts. We have reached out to those involved in the Federal Government.

"We have to preserve Kuramo Waters. It's deliberate. It's been here for decades. If they (FG) want to start reclamation, it's going to be a gross problem and they can't do it. We won't allow it to happen," the commissioner maintained.

"We are not going to tolerate any form of encroachment on the alignments, floodplains, and our discharging point for stormwater. Whosoever you are, we don't care whose ox is gored, and we shall remove those contraventions immediately, starting from tomorrow.

"We are giving them the go-ahead to remove and open up our channel to the lagoon. That will start immediately. We will come back during the week to see the level of work that has been done."