Nigeria: Allegations Against Gbajabiamila Unsubstantiated, Distractions - Coalition

LAGOS--A coalition comprising Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora United Kingdom, Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria and the Assembly of Lagos Youths has dismissed allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, describing them as unsubstantiated and a distraction.

In a joint statement by US-based public affairs commentator, Kofo Williams; Chairman of Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora United Kingdom, Abanikanda Olumoro; Convener of Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria, Ibrahim Barkindo Chubado; and Assembly of Lagos Youths leader, Mr Lasisi Robert, the groups said they were reacting to a viral video linking Gbajabiamila to budgetary issues surrounding the purported Presidential Fiscal and Investment Policy Commission, PFIPC.

The coalition said the allegations were unverified and appeared aimed at tarnishing the image of the Chief of Staff, urging Nigerians not to undermine public confidence without credible evidence.

The controversy followed claims that the PFIPC, reportedly disowned by Gbajabiamila, was listed in the 2026 budget alongside the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, PEAC, with a combined allocation exceeding N1.3 billion.

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The statement reads: "Public service... comes with intense scrutiny. While accountability remains a cornerstone of democratic governance, public discourse must be guided by facts, evidence and due process rather than speculation.

"If critics have reservations over budgetary allocations, the appropriate institution to seek clarification from is the National Assembly. Public officials should be judged on evidence, not conjecture."