Nigeria: Panic in Benue Community As Residents Report Movement of Armed Herders

..seek urgent security intervention

Residents of Tse-Atem in Borikyo Ward, Ayati, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State have raised the alarm over the alleged movement of armed herders and their cattle in the community, calling on the state government and security agencies to urgently intervene to avert a possible attack.

The residents said the presence of the herders over the past few days had thrown the community into panic, forcing many villagers to flee their homes for fear of a repeat of the deadly attacks that rocked the area in 2024.

According to one of the residents who identified himself as Lupe Abaa, the armed herders were seen grazing their cattle close to the residence of the late Mr. Samuel Anda, who was reportedly killed during attacks on the community last year, a development he said had revived painful memories among the people.

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According to him "For the past few days, armed herders have been moving around Tse-Atem with their cattle. Many people have fled because they fear another attack. Seeing them close to the house of the late Samuel Anda, who was killed here in 2024, has increased tension in the community."

The source noted that although no attack had been recorded in the area this year, residents remained traumatized by the last violence, during which several people were allegedly killed, injured, raped, and dispossessed of their property.

Another resident who spoke on condition of anonymity further alleged that three armed men, two carrying guns and one wielding a cutlass, were recently seen chasing farmers from their farmlands in Tse-Atem community.

"Three armed Fulani men, two with guns and one with a cutlass, were seen chasing farmers away from their farms. The situation is frightening, and people are afraid to return to their farms," he said.

The community appealed to the Benue state government and security agencies to urgently investigate the development, deploy security personnel to the area, and take proactive measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

"We are pleading with the government and security agencies to act immediately. They should send security personnel to protect our people, and reassure residents that they are safe before the situation gets out of hand," the resident said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.