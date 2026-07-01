-Suspends All Cargo Flights Over Drug Trafficking Fears

Delta Air Lines has added Liberia to its global cargo embargo list, effectively suspending all freight operations to, from, and through the country amid escalating international concerns over narcotics trafficking along West African transit corridors.

The decision follows heightened scrutiny of Liberia's vulnerability as a transit point for international drug trafficking.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The immediate trigger was the June 8, 2026, seizure of 198 compressed plates of cocaine concealed in six cargo boxes at Roberts International Airport.

The shipment, valued at approximately US$19.2 million, was intercepted by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and joint security officers before it could be loaded onto a Brussels Airlines flight bound for Europe.

Liberian authorities described the operation as one of the country's largest cocaine seizures in recent years and launched a comprehensive investigation into the trafficking network.

The seizure intensified concerns among international airlines and cargo operators that Liberia could be exploited by transnational drug syndicates as a transit hub for cocaine destined for Europe and other international markets.

Airlines face significant legal, financial, and reputational risks when illicit narcotics are discovered within their cargo supply chains.

In response to these heightened risks, Delta Air Lines suspended cargo acceptance from Liberia as a precautionary security measure pending stronger assurances regarding cargo screening, inspection procedures, and supply-chain integrity.

Although the U.S carrier has not publicly announced the restriction through its official cargo advisories, the reported action reflects the stringent risk-management policies commonly adopted by international carriers when confronted with heightened security threats.

The development also follows years of international assessments identifying West Africa, including Liberia, as a vulnerable corridor for cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe.

In recent months, Liberia has stepped up anti-drug operations, including major seizures and tougher enforcement measures, in an effort to reassure international partners of its commitment to combating organized narcotics trafficking.

The cargo embargo could disrupt Liberia's exports, increase shipping costs for businesses, and place additional pressure on the government to strengthen airport security, cargo inspection systems, and anti-narcotics enforcement to restore international confidence.