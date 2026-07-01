Liberia: AML CEO Reaffirms Confidence in Liberia's Investment Climate

Yekepa, Nimba County, July 1, 2026 - The Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has reaffirmed confidence in Liberia's investment climate, saying the country's ability to attract and retain investors depends on strong collaboration among the government, businesses and local communities.

Speaking during the certification ceremony for newly trained AML security personnel in Yekepa, the CEO said Liberia's efforts to create a stable and secure environment for investment reflect President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's declaration that the country is "open for business."

Referring to remarks by Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman on protecting investments, the CEO said AML's continued expansion demonstrates confidence in Liberia's economic potential.

"President Boakai said Liberia is open for business. That's true. I can vouch for that," he said.

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As one of Liberia's largest foreign investors, the CEO said AML's continued operations and ongoing Phase II expansion send a positive signal to the international business community that Liberia remains an attractive destination for responsible and sustainable investment.

He urged potential investors to consider Liberia as a destination for long-term partnerships and economic growth.

The CEO credited the Liberia National Police (LNP) for helping maintain a stable operating environment for investors.

"Whenever we have problems around us--anything that could prevent us from doing what we should be doing in terms of production--the LNP is always there to resolve the situation and ensure there is an amicable solution going forward," he said.

He stressed that investment security extends beyond law enforcement and requires companies to maintain strong relationships with host communities.

Recalling advice from Inspector General Coleman, the CEO said businesses must invest in surrounding communities if they expect lasting protection for their operations.

"He said to me, don't call me to come and protect your things if you don't put in effort to look after the communities. That's where the first protection starts," he said.

According to the CEO, AML has embraced that approach by strengthening ties with communities surrounding its operations and ensuring that local residents benefit from the company's presence.

He described AML as a company deeply rooted in Liberia, saying its relationship with the country goes beyond business operations.

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"ArcelorMittal Liberia is part of Liberia," he said.

While acknowledging that no company can employ everyone, the CEO said responsible investment requires continuous engagement with communities and support for local development.

"It's impossible to give jobs to everybody. We know there are communities and people suffering around us. It's impossible to employ everyone," he said.

He noted that AML's relationship with surrounding communities reflects years of partnership and mutual respect.

"When I drive through the communities surrounding us with ArcelorMittal shirts on, people are not aggressive. I don't get stones thrown at me. I get greeted. I get invited to share food," he said.

The CEO encouraged AML employees and contractors to embrace patriotism and contribute to Liberia's development while supporting the company's mission.

He said successful investments such as AML highlight the importance of cooperation among government, the private sector and local communities in strengthening investor confidence.

According to him, Liberia's continued progress will depend on creating an environment where existing investors can expand while attracting new investment.

"The message is that Liberia is open for business," he said, adding that companies already operating successfully in the country can help demonstrate to the international community that Liberia is ready for investment, partnership and sustainable economic development.