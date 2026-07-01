Liberia: Jewel Taylor Says Unity Party Has Fallen Short On Promises

Monrovia — Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has accused the ruling Unity Party (UP) of using propaganda to win the 2023 presidential election, arguing that the party capitalized on public frustration over drug abuse, youth unemployment, struggling businesses and governance challenges.

Speaking Tuesday on Okay FM, Madam Taylor said the Boakai administration has yet to fulfill many of the promises that helped secure voters' confidence during the campaign.

The former vice president contended that the Unity Party's campaign focused heavily on criticizing the record of the former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government but has since struggled to address many of the same challenges it highlighted while seeking political power.

Taylor also claimed that several major infrastructure projects currently being implemented by the government, particularly road and bridge projects, were initiated under the previous CDC administration.

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According to her, the current administration is benefiting from projects that were conceived and launched before it took office.

Turning to women's political participation, Taylor urged more Liberian women to contest elective offices, particularly seats in the House of Representatives.

She encouraged women to actively seek leadership positions and compete for public office to increase their representation in national decision-making.

Her remarks come amid continued political debate over the performance of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration and the legacy of the former CDC government, with both the ruling party and the opposition defending their respective records on governance, infrastructure and economic management.