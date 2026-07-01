Liberia: Deputy Speaker Fallah Retracts Remarks, Apologizes to House

Monrovia — Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has apologized to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and members of the House of Representatives and formally retracted comments he made during a recent appearance on a local radio talk show.

The apology came shortly after House leadership agreed to review concerns raised over remarks Fallah made on Spoon Talk on Sunday, June 28.

Earlier Tuesday, Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #3 Representative Jacob Debee submitted a communication to Plenary requesting that the deputy speaker retract the statements and calling for an investigation into his public comments.

In his communication, Rep. Debee argued that Fallah's remarks about Speaker Koon and his leadership had the potential to undermine the image, credibility and unity of the House of Representatives.

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Following Plenary's decision to refer the matter to House leadership for review, Fallah issued a public statement on social media addressing the concerns.

He acknowledged receiving information that Rep. Debee had requested a retraction and investigation of statements attributed to him during the Spoon Talk interview.

"I wish to state clearly that my comments on Spoon Talk regarding my friend, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, were made in good faith and without any intent to mislead, malign, or undermine. I hereby retract them and offer my sincere apology," Fallah said.

The deputy speaker added that he and Speaker Koon share a longstanding personal relationship that predates their current positions in the House of Representatives.

He said he values that relationship and has no intention of doing anything that would jeopardize the mutual respect and cordial working relationship between them.