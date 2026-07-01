Kenya: Court Orders Utumishi Girls Students in Fire Case to Be Referred to As 'Subject Minors'

The court allowed the continued detention of the eight students to facilitate their arraignment and plea-taking.

Nairobi — A court has directed that eight students from Utumishi Girls Academy facing charges linked to a deadly school fire tragedy be referred to as "subject minors" instead of suspects during legal proceedings.

The ruling was issued by Justice Diana Kavedza emphasizing the need to protect the rights and identities of children involved in criminal proceedings.

The students are under investigation following the fire incident at the school that sparked national concern over student safety and unrest in learning institutions.

During the proceedings, the court stressed that the minors should be treated in line with child protection laws and constitutional safeguards governing juvenile justice.

Legal experts say the directive reinforces Kenya's commitment to protecting children within the justice system by ensuring language used in court does not prejudice ongoing investigations or stigmatize minors.

The fire tragedy at the school has drawn widespread public attention, with authorities continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Education stakeholders have meanwhile called for enhanced safety measures in schools amid a recent rise in unrest and fire incidents in learning institutions across the country.