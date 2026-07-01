Kenya: Court Defers Bail Decision for Eight Utumishi Girls Murder Suspects Pending Pre-Bail Report

Nairobi — The High Court has deferred a decision on whether to release on bail the eight minors charged with the murder of 16 students in the Utumishi Girls Academy fire, directing that a comprehensive pre-bail report be prepared before any ruling is made.

Justice Diana Kavedza ordered probation officers to file the report by September 22, saying the court must first consider the views of victims' families, the school administration, investigators and the accused minors before determining whether they should be released on bond.

The eight minors, who have denied 16 counts of murder, are accused of jointly causing the deaths of 16 students during the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on the night of May 27 and 28, 2026.

In declining to issue an immediate bail ruling, Justice Kavedza said the court required sufficient time to consider submissions by both the prosecution and defence, as well as the perspectives of those directly affected by the tragedy.

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"It is again the duty of this court to consider the views of the victims before releasing any suspects on bail, including these minors," the judge said.

She directed probation officers to interview the parents of the deceased students, the school administration, the lead investigating officer and the eight accused minors before compiling the report.

"The ruling on bail cannot be delivered at this stage," Justice Kavedza ruled, adding that the matter will be mentioned on September 22 to confirm receipt of the pre-bail report before a date for the bond ruling is set.

The judge acknowledged that the process would take time, urging the accused and their families to remain patient.

"Justice moves very slowly in murder cases. It will move very slowly because the victims are many, the accused are minors, and the probation officer has to interview each family before preparing the report," she said.

Earlier, the court admitted the pleas of the eight minors after psychiatric assessments conducted by three psychiatrists from Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital found them mentally fit to stand trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed their release on bail, arguing that investigations had yielded substantial evidence linking each of the accused to the planning and execution of the fire and warning that releasing them at this stage could jeopardise the administration of justice.

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The prosecution further argued that the minors face significant risks of retaliation, harassment, stigmatisation and mob justice because of the intense public interest surrounding the case.

Justice Kavedza also directed that the proceedings be conducted using a child-sensitive and trauma-informed approach while preserving the integrity of the criminal justice process.

To protect the identities of the accused, the court ordered that they be referred to only by anonymised codes and prohibited the publication of any information capable of identifying the minors or their immediate family members.

Separately, the judge expressed concern over reports that the minors were experiencing online bullying and harassment while in custody.

She ordered that they be denied access to mobile phones and television and directed children's officers to assess whether their current remand facility remained safe. If necessary, she said, they should be transferred to a secure location.

Justice Kavedza further directed the parents of the accused to facilitate six months of counselling for the minors, noting that probation reports indicated they were suffering from trauma, anxiety and emotional distress following the fatal school fire and their continued separation from their families.

The prosecution is being led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, alongside Senior Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi and Maryanne Mwangi, with prosecutors Linda Ndambiri, Paul Ochieng and Peris Maina.