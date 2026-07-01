Nigeria: 2027 - PDP, APC, NDC Members Back APGA Reps Candidate in Anambra

AWKA — The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) House of Representatives candidate for the Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, Chief Chukwudi Oli, has received a boost following the endorsement of his candidacy by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and other political parties.

The endorsement was announced during a consultative meeting between the group and the APGA campaign organisation held at Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Present at the meeting were the Director-General of the campaign organisation and former Chairman of Njikoka Local Government Area, Hon. George Ozor; the APGA candidate, Chief Chukwudi Oli; APGA Chairman in Njikoka LGA, Chief Onyenechi Ezeaso; retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi; Chief Chibuzo Oli; Chief Ogochukwu Egolum, and other party stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its leader, Ozo Ejiamatu, said members resolved to support Oli because of his commitment to the development of communities across the federal constituency.

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He said although members of the group belonged to different political parties, including the PDP, APC and NDC, they had chosen to unite behind Oli because they believed he would provide effective representation.

"We are convinced that by supporting you, we are working for ourselves. We believe you will work for the progress of the Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency when you get to the House of Representatives," he said.

The group also said it was determined to prevent what it described as "selfish politicians" from returning to office, alleging that the constituency had suffered from poor representation in the past.

The stakeholders, however, clarified that they were not an APGA political group and that their endorsement was limited to Oli's candidacy, stressing that it did not amount to support for other APGA candidates.

Responding, Oli thanked the group for its confidence in him and pledged not to disappoint them if elected.

He said his political philosophy was built on accountability, transparency, unity and service to the people, assuring constituents that he would prioritise their welfare over personal interests.

Oli also said he would draw inspiration from his mentor, businessman and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, promising to use his office to attract development and improve the lives of people in the constituency.

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Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign organisation, Hon. George Ozor, and the APGA Chairman in Njikoka LGA, Hon. Chinedu Anakwe, commended the group for its endorsement.

Ozor described the support as a significant morale booster for the campaign, expressing confidence that it would strengthen APGA's chances in what he predicted would be one of the most competitive House of Representatives elections in Anambra State.