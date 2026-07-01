Liberia: Lawmakers Near Vote On National Rail Authority

As members of the House of Representatives prepare to vote on legislation that would permanently establish Liberia's National Rail Authority (NRA), growing questions surrounding ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) latest locomotive collision are reinforcing calls for stronger independent oversight of the country's most strategic railway.

More than a month after two AML locomotives collided along the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor, neither the company nor state authorities have publicly released a comprehensive accident report detailing what caused the collision, the condition and identities of the train operators, or whether recommendations have been made to prevent similar incidents.

The convergence of the two developments is striking. While lawmakers move closer to enacting a law designed to strengthen rail governance, citizens in Nimba County continue to seek answers about a serious rail accident involving the country's largest rail operator.

The collision occurred on May 27, 2026, near Kilometer 212, close to Gbadin Camp #3 along the Sanniquellie Highway, when two AML locomotives traveling in opposite directions--one hauling iron ore toward Buchanan and the other reportedly returning empty from Buchanan--collided, leaving several wagons derailed and scattered along the corridor.

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Although the exact cause of the crash has yet to be officially established, early accounts suggested that communication problems may have contributed to the accident.

"The cause of the accident is yet to be established, but many presumed the cause to be poor communication along the railroad," local accounts suggested.

The latest accident comes at a pivotal moment for Liberia's rail sector.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on July 1 on the National Rail Authority Bill, legislation that would transform President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Executive Order establishing the Authority into permanent law.

Issued on October 10, 2024, Executive Order No. 136 recognized that Liberia's railway infrastructure constitutes a strategic national asset requiring independent regulation in the national interest.

The Executive Order states that "there is an urgent need to establish a National Rail Authority to regulate the rail sector and ensure safe, efficient, reliable, transparent and equitable access to Liberia's railway infrastructure." It further declares that the Authority shall be responsible for "regulating railway operations, promoting rail safety, ensuring fair and non-discriminatory access to railway infrastructure, protecting the national interest, and facilitating the development of a modern, efficient and multi-user railway system."

The proposed legislation is expected to provide the Authority with permanent statutory backing as Liberia advances plans for a multi-user rail regime capable of accommodating present and future mining operators under an independent regulatory framework.

Supporters of the legislation argue that the unresolved questions surrounding the May 27 collision underscore precisely why Liberia requires an independent rail regulator with legal authority to oversee safety, accident investigations, infrastructure standards, dispatch systems, communications, and public reporting.

Journalists who arrived at the accident scene shortly after the collision reported being prevented by rail workers from photographing the wreckage or gathering information, with workers instructing them to first obtain clearance from the company's Communications Department.

Early reports also suggested that crew members aboard the empty locomotive may have sustained injuries, as that locomotive reportedly suffered extensive damage. However, no official information has since been released identifying the operators involved or explaining their condition.

At the time of the accident, the Liberia National Police confirmed the collision but indicated investigators had not yet interviewed the operators because they had been transported to Yekepa.

"We are yet to talk with the operators because they were taken to Yekepa, but there was no report of any casualty," said Nimba County Police Detachment Commander Larmin Mendin.

More than a month later, however, Commander Mendin acknowledged that investigators had experienced difficulty obtaining information from the company.

"AML is not open to investigation, so I couldn't say anything about the status of the company," he said during a follow-up interview on June 29.

The latest collision is not the first incident to raise questions about accident reporting and government oversight.

Barely six months earlier, on December 15, 2025, another serious rail accident involving an ArcelorMittal Liberia locomotive occurred along the same Yekepa-Buchanan railway. That incident also prompted concerns over transparency after key government regulators disclosed, they had not been formally informed.

The Director of Rail at the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Amos K. Tuah, confirmed to the Daily Observer that his office had not been officially notified by ArcelorMittal Liberia about the December 15 accident.

Officials at both the Ministries of Mines and Energy and Labor also did not respond to the Observer's requests for comment at the time.

The apparent lack of official notification raised broader questions about compliance with accident-reporting obligations and the effectiveness of government oversight over Liberia's rail sector.

The May 27 collision has now renewed those concerns.

Over the years, multiple accidents have occurred along the Yekepa-Buchanan railway.

Among them was an earlier locomotive collision near the former CNC Camp along the Ganta-Saclepea road that left two operators--a South African and a Liberian--seriously injured. In another incident, two railway maintenance workers reportedly lost their lives when their maintenance cart collided with an oncoming train. About two years ago, a female heavy-duty truck driver transporting iron ore also reportedly died in another operational accident, the details of which were never comprehensively disclosed publicly.

The recurrence of such incidents has intensified public debate over operational safety, accident reporting procedures, emergency response protocols, and the extent of independent government oversight over Liberia's busiest mining corridor.

The concerns are particularly significant given AML's current operating model, which employs paired locomotives hauling trains estimated to exceed one hundred wagons of iron ore in order to maximize transportation capacity between Yekepa and Buchanan.

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Residents in Nimba County say the continued absence of official information surrounding the May 27 collision has deepened public concern.

"It is becoming confusing why a company is refusing to comply with state security when it comes to situations that demand public attention, especially involving lives and properties," one resident said.

Another resident, Elijar Bows, questioned whether previous railway accidents had ever been independently investigated by Liberian authorities.

"Since AML began operating, we don't know whether the national police has ever investigated any incident involving a locomotive accident," he said.

"No person or company is above the law, so we expect the police and any company to comply with the laws," he added.

For many observers, the timing of the unresolved collision has added significance to the Legislature's pending consideration of the National Rail Authority Bill. They argue that repeated rail accidents, questions surrounding accident reporting, and the apparent difficulty experienced by state authorities in obtaining information from the country's largest rail operator illustrate the need for an independent statutory regulator with clear legal authority to investigate rail incidents, enforce safety standards, require timely accident reporting, and ensure transparency in the management of infrastructure that is widely regarded as critical to Liberia's economic future.

Up to press time, neither ArcelorMittal Liberia nor the Liberia National Police had released a comprehensive report detailing the cause of the May 27 collision, the identities or condition of the operators, the extent of the damage, or the findings of any official investigation.