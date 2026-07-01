Liberia: Margibi Caucus to Block Concession Deals Unless Funds Support University

The Chairman of the Margibi Legislative Caucus, Representative Ivar K. Jones, has vowed that lawmakers from the county will not support any amendment or rectification of existing concession agreements unless revenue allocated for higher education is redirected to benefit Margibi University instead of the University of Liberia.

Representative Jones made the remarks on Saturday, June 27, 2026, while delivering a special statement at the 4th Commencement Convocation of Margibi University held at the Royal Ambassador Hotel in Margibi County.

He disclosed that portions of concession fees paid by major companies, including Firestone Liberia and China Union, are currently directed toward educational support at the University of Liberia, specifically the Department of Forestry. While acknowledging that he did not fault those who originally negotiated the agreements, he argued that changing circumstances now require a redistribution of benefits.

"We want to agree with past administrations under whose stewardship those concessions were passed, but now that we have Margibi University that is struggling for budgetary allocation and support, the Margibi Legislative Caucus will not sit in any arrangement to rectify or amend any concession, if those monies intended for universities do not directly impact Margibi University," Jones declared.

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The District Two lawmaker, whose constituency hosts Margibi University, stressed that it was unfair for the county-owned institution to continue struggling financially while concession-derived educational resources are channeled elsewhere.

He noted that at the time many of the agreements were signed, Margibi University did not exist, adding that the historical context partly explains the current structure of funding allocations.

"We recognize in the past, perhaps the university was not around which is a fact, and concessions that are affecting our people were passed in the manner and form in which they were passed," he said. "We do not hold this government responsible because the choices available at the time were what our predecessors used."

However, Representative Jones maintained that going forward, all concession agreements affecting Margibi County--whether new or renegotiated--must prioritize the direct benefit of local institutions and communities.

"Going forward every concession that will affect the people of Margibi whether they are new or reviewed will be negotiated with the benefit of the people in mind," he stated. "The people of Margibi must enjoy the fruits of those concessions."

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He further disclosed that funds intended for universities under two unspecified concession agreements, which he said are expected to be reviewed, should be redirected to Margibi University rather than the University of Liberia.

Jones described Margibi University as the "heartbeat" of the county administration and emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial base and institutional capacity. He also revealed that the county administration has received more than US$300,000, which is currently held in the county account and will be used for educational scholarships.

The Margibi Caucus Chairman praised the leadership of Margibi University, commending what he described as their innovation and foresight in improving the institution's standing.

He further noted that the university has experienced significant growth in student enrollment in recent years, describing the expansion as a positive development despite existing financial and infrastructural challenges.