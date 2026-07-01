Nigeria: NYSC Reforms - Tinubu Is Boldest President in Nigeria's Democratic History - Eta

Abuja — A former acting national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Chairman of the yet to be inaugurated board of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the decision of the federal government to undertake a systemic reform of the NYSC scheme.

Eta, who was appointed chairman of the board in 2025 said the current format of the NYSC was no longer viable as it has failed to address the concerns of its founding fathers more than five decades after its establishment in 1973 by then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, after the decision to overhaul the NYSC scheme by FEC, was announced, he expressed confidence that significant progress and sustainabke growth to empower the younger people has been achieved.

"I warmly commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the first comprehensive reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its 53-year history. This bold decision confirms my long-held conviction that the Scheme requires fundamental restructuring if it is to remain relevant to the aspirations of modern Nigeria", he said,

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He added:"As Chairman of the Governing Board of NYSC, I see a clear convergence between my vision for the Scheme and that of Mr. President. For quite some time, I have consistently advocated for a complete rethinking of the NYSC, from a programme focused largely on deployment to one that deliberately equips young Nigerians with industrial, entrepreneurial, digital, and vocational skills capable of driving national economic development.

"To be candid, I never imagined that a President would embrace this level of reform so decisively. I had always believed we would have to push very hard to convince the government to undertake such far-reaching changes".

He said, President Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage and visionary leadership by taking a historic wide service reform in addressing long time scheme inefficiency.

Etta said the objective of the NYSC was to foster national unity after the civil war. Arguing that, While the vision remains noble, current ealities demand that the Scheme also become a platform for building skills, creating employment, promoting innovation, and preparing graduates for global competitiveness.

"The reforms, as approved by the Federal Executive Council FEC, align perfectly with this objective and will reposition the NYSC as a true catalyst for youth empowerment and national development".

Accordingly, he supported the president's decision to overhaul the NYSC. "The one-year service period should be used for an intensive capacity-building programme that equips graduates with practical skills needed in today's job market"

Recall that the minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, had explained that the decision of FEC to overhaul the NYSC was to make it a more productive and focused youth-empowering institution.

"I am happy to report that the Federal Executive Council today approved the comprehensive reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the first holistic review of the Scheme in its 53-year history.

"For over five decades, the NYSC has remained a powerful symbol of national unity and service. Today, we have taken a bold step to preserve that legacy while preparing it for the future. We are transforming the Scheme into a platform that not only unites Nigeria but also equips our young people with the skills, experience and opportunities they need to thrive in a fast-changing world," he said.

The minister further explained that the reforms will reposition the NYSC as a skills-driven, productivity-focused and youth-empowering institution that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

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He listed the landmark reforms to include a technology-driven call-up process; risk-sensitive deployment to better protect corps members; and a redesigned six-week orientation programme with stronger focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, digital skills and specialised career streams.

Others are skills-based primary assignments aligned with academic background and career pathways; modern governance with civilian operational leadership while the military continues to provide security support; improved camp standards through a national grading and certification system; and a new graduation ceremony to replace Passing Out Parade, and redesigned NYSC uniform that reflect professionalism and national pride.