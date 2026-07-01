Liberia: Climate Workshop Opens As Epa Urges Businesses to Drive Green Growth

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, has called on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Liberia to embrace climate-smart business practices, declaring that the country's climate agenda cannot be achieved by government alone but requires strong participation from the private sector.

Speaking Tuesday during the opening of a four-day workshop on Aligning MSME Business Practices with Liberia's National Climate Goals (NDCs) at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce on Capitol Hill, Dr. Yarkpawolo said Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) should serve not merely as an international commitment but as a practical blueprint for economic transformation, investment, innovation, and sustainable job creation.

The four-day engagement brings together representatives of government ministries and agencies, development partners, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, business associations, civil society organizations, financial institutions, and owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The workshop is being held over two days in Monrovia before continuing for another two days in Buchanan, where participants will further examine opportunities for integrating climate resilience into business operations.

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Dr. Yarkpawolo said the workshop comes at a critical time as Liberia continues to face increasing climate-related challenges that threaten economic development and the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. He stressed that climate change has become a major business concern affecting virtually every productive sector of the national economy.

"Our Nationally Determined Contribution must not remain only a government document submitted to the international community. It must become a practical national investment guide, a business opportunity framework, and a tool for creating jobs, strengthening livelihoods, encouraging innovation, and building national resilience," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared.

The EPA Executive Director emphasized that flooding continues to damage roads, markets, and commercial infrastructure, while coastal erosion threatens communities and private investments. He added that changing rainfall patterns have negatively affected farmers, processors, and traders, while rising energy costs and poor waste management continue to reduce business productivity and competitiveness throughout the country.

He noted that although MSMEs form the backbone of Liberia's economy by creating employment opportunities, supporting families, and promoting entrepreneurship, many remain highly vulnerable because they lack access to affordable financing, insurance, climate information, resilient infrastructure, and modern technology.

"Climate change is no longer simply an environmental issue. It is a business issue, an investment issue, and an economic issue. The success of Liberia's economy will depend on how well our businesses prepare themselves to adapt and thrive in the face of climate risks," he said.

According to Dr. Yarkpawolo, Liberia's NDC 3.0 outlines an ambitious pathway for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening resilience across sectors including agriculture, forestry, energy, transport, waste management, fisheries, health, water, sanitation, education, gender, and youth development.

He disclosed that Liberia has committed itself to reducing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 64 percent by 2035, with 10 percent to be achieved through domestic efforts and the remaining 54 percent depending on international climate financing, technology transfer, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.

"Government alone cannot achieve these targets. We need financial institutions, municipalities, cooperatives, transport operators, waste collectors, farmers, solar companies, clean cooking enterprises, women-led businesses, youth entrepreneurs, and every MSME to move

from observing climate policy to implementing climate action," Dr. Yarkpawolo emphasized.

The EPA Executive Director further highlighted numerous business opportunities available under the national climate agenda, including investments in solar energy systems, mini-grids, clean cooking technologies, climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, resilient seed production, organic fertilizers, food processing, waste recycling, composting, cleaner transportation systems, forestry restoration, water supply, sanitation services, and environmentally friendly enterprises.

He explained that these opportunities are not theoretical concepts but practical investment areas capable of creating employment, reducing production costs, expanding markets, and contributing directly to Liberia's sustainable development objectives.

Dr. Yarkpawolo also encouraged MSMEs to strengthen their record-keeping and performance monitoring systems, noting that climate finance increasingly depends on measurable results. He urged businesses to document energy savings, waste management activities, emissions reductions, employment creation, and services delivered to communities as part of efforts to qualify for climate financing opportunities.

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"Businesses that understand climate risk and embrace sustainability will be better positioned to survive, grow, compete, and attract investment. What is not measured is often not financed, which is why documentation and accountability must become central to every climate-smart enterprise," he added.

Declaring the workshop open, Dr. Yarkpawolo reaffirmed the EPA's commitment to working closely with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, government institutions, financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector to create an enabling environment where businesses can access technical support, affordable financing, clean technologies, and expanding markets for green products and services.

He urged participants to use the four-day workshop to identify practical business models, financing mechanisms, and policy solutions that will strengthen Liberia's climate resilience while promoting inclusive economic growth driven by the country's private sector.