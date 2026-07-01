Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Pushes Technical Education Drive Through New Training Institute Bill

Monrovia — Bong County Electoral District 7 Representative, Foday Fahnbulleh, has intensified his campaign to expand technical and vocational education in Liberia by introducing legislation that would establish the Bong Mines Vocational Training Institute as a semi-autonomous public institution dedicated to producing skilled professionals for the country's growing labor market.

The proposed legislation, now before the House of Representatives, received initial consideration after the lawmaker formally presented it during a regular sitting of the House. Following its introduction, members of Plenary voted to forward the measure to the Committees on Education and Public Administration, Judiciary, and Ways, Means and Finance for detailed scrutiny and recommendations within two weeks.

If enacted, the legislation would create a modern vocational institution in Bong Mines that would provide practical and industry-oriented training to young Liberians and other citizens seeking technical careers. The institute is expected to focus on developing workforce skills capable of supporting national development while helping reduce unemployment among young people.

Lawmakers observed that strengthening technical and vocational education remains one of the key strategies for addressing Liberia's skills gap as industries continue to demand qualified technicians, artisans, mechanics, electricians, construction workers, and other professionals capable of driving economic productivity.

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Representative Fahnbulleh told his colleagues that the establishment of the institute represents more than the construction of another educational facility, describing it as a long-term investment in Liberia's human capital and economic future.

"This legislation is about giving our young people practical opportunities to succeed. Too many talented Liberians are unable to find meaningful employment because they have not had access to quality technical education. This institute will help bridge that gap by preparing graduates with skills that employers need and entrepreneurs can build upon to create businesses of their own," Representative Fahnbulleh said.

The Bong County lawmaker further argued that vocational education has become increasingly important as the country pursues industrial growth and infrastructure development. He noted that a well-trained workforce would reduce dependence on foreign expertise while creating employment opportunities for thousands of Liberian youth.

According to Representative Fahnbulleh, the institute is expected to provide training across several technical disciplines designed to improve productivity, encourage innovation, and strengthen local industries. He added that graduates would be equipped not only for formal employment but also for self-employment and small business development.

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"I will continue pushing this bill because I believe every county deserves institutions that prepare citizens for today's economy. Our vision is to establish a center of excellence in Bong Mines that will produce skilled technicians, support national development, and inspire young people to believe that success can be achieved through technical education and hard work. This is an investment whose benefits will be felt for generations," he declared.

Beyond serving residents of Bong County, the proposed institution is expected to admit students from across Liberia, providing accessible vocational education that complements the country's broader educational system while supporting national workforce development goals.

The referral of the legislation to the relevant House committees marks the next stage of the legislative process. The joint committees are expected to examine the legal, financial, and administrative implications of the proposal, consult relevant stakeholders, and submit a comprehensive report with recommendations to the full House of Representatives within the mandated two-week period.

Should the bill receive legislative approval and eventually become law, supporters believe the Bong Mines Vocational Training Institute could become a major center for technical and vocational excellence, contributing to job creation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development in Bong County and across Liberia.