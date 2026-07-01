Liberia: Financial Intelligence Agency Launches Strategic Plan for 2026-2031

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia and key partners have launched a new five-year strategic plan for the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), aimed at strengthening the country's fight against money laundering, corruption, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

The launch program was held at the FIA headquarters in Sinkor on June 30, 2026, with Alaric K. Tokpah serving as keynote speaker.

In his address, Tokpah said protecting Liberia's financial system is important for national security, economic growth, and public trust in government institutions. He explained that criminals who move money illegally do more than break the law; they also take away resources that could be used to improve schools, hospitals, roads, agriculture, and jobs for ordinary Liberians.

He praised the current leadership of the FIA for restoring confidence in the institution after what he described as difficult years in the past.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The FIA has started to enforce sanctions against non-compliant institutions, issue warnings to entities that violate regulations, and initiate probes into irregularities across sectors," Tokpah said.

According to him, the FIA is once again playing its role of protecting Liberia's financial system and ensuring that public institutions operate with transparency and accountability.

Tokpah also stressed that fighting financial crimes cannot be done by one institution alone. He called for stronger cooperation between the FIA, the Ministry of Justice, the Central Bank of Liberia, the Liberia Revenue Authority, the judiciary, civil society organizations, the media, and international partners.

He noted that financial crimes often cross national borders, making partnerships with international organizations such as Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa, Financial Action Task Force, and the Egmont Group very important.

"National security today is not only about borders and weapons. It is also about money, data, networks, and institutions," Tokpah told the audience.

Also speaking at the event, Alex Cuffey, representing the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, said the strategic plan comes at an important time as Liberia works to improve public financial management and grow the economy.

Cuffey warned that financial crimes hurt national development by taking money away from important sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and energy.

"The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning recognizes the vital role of the FIA in protecting the integrity of the financial system of Liberia," he said.

He added that the successful implementation of the plan would improve cooperation among government institutions, strengthen financial investigations, increase the recovery of stolen assets, and help Liberia meet international financial standards.

Cuffey also assured the FIA of the government's continued support. "Achieving the objectives of this strategic plan will require sustained political commitment, adequate resources, institutional coordination, and continued investment in capacity and technology," he said.

Meanwhile, the banking sector also pledged its support for the new strategy.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia Bankers Association, Prince Seton praised the FIA for developing the plan and described it as an important step toward strengthening Liberia's financial system.

Seton represented Olalekan Balogun at the event. He said banks and financial institutions have a shared responsibility to help prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The banking sector fully supports this initiative because protecting the integrity of our financial system is a shared responsibility," Seton said.

Quoting British writer C. S. Lewis, he reminded participants that, "Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching."

The FIA Strategic Plan covers the period from 2026 to 2031 and is expected to guide the agency's work in improving financial intelligence, strengthening partnerships, increasing institutional capacity, and supporting Liberia's fight against corruption and financial crimes.

Officials at the launch said the plan is not just a document, but a national commitment to ensuring that Liberia's financial system serves the interests of the people and supports the country's long-term economic growth and stability.