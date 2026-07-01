Liberia: Rep. Kollie Calls for Key Witness As CTN Probe Deepens

Monrovia — Bong County Electoral District 5 Representative, Eugine J. M. Kollie, has urged lawmakers investigating the controversial Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) arrangement to broaden their inquiry by hearing from individuals directly involved in negotiating the original agreement, arguing that their testimony is essential to establishing a complete and credible account of how the deal was executed.

The appeal was contained in a formal communication submitted to the House of Representatives, where Representative Kollie requested that Mr. Sahr H.W. Ngegba, whom he identified as the original signatory to the 2018 CTN agreement between the Government of Liberia and Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Holdings Ltd. (GTMS Holdings), be invited to testify before the House's Specialized Committee investigating CTN operations.

Following discussion by members of the House, Plenary agreed that the communication should be transmitted to the Specialized Committee established by Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon. The committee, chaired by Musa Hassan Bility, is continuing its inquiry into the implementation and management of the CTN program at Liberia's seaports.

Representative Kollie maintained that hearing directly from individuals who participated in negotiating and signing the original agreement would strengthen the integrity of the investigation and provide lawmakers with first-hand information regarding the circumstances under which the contract was executed.

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According to the Bong County lawmaker, the committee should carefully examine the original agreement alongside subsequent documents reportedly associated with the CTN arrangement in order to determine whether there were significant changes, inconsistencies, or procedural issues requiring legislative attention.

"The Liberian people deserve a thorough investigation that leaves no important question unanswered. Every person who played a significant role in the original agreement should be given the opportunity to explain the facts so that the committee can reach conclusions based on credible evidence rather than speculation," Representative Kollie said.

He further stressed that the Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to exercise effective oversight over agreements involving public interests and national revenue, adding that transparency should remain the guiding principle throughout the investigation.

"This exercise is not intended to target individuals. It is intended to strengthen accountability and ensure that every contractual process involving the Republic of Liberia can withstand public scrutiny. Our responsibility is to protect the national interest through fairness, transparency, and due diligence," Rep. Kollie stated.

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Representative Kollie also encouraged members of the Specialized Committee to pursue every relevant lead and review all available documentation before submitting their findings to Plenary. He said a comprehensive investigation would help restore public confidence and reinforce institutional accountability.

"I believe the committee has an opportunity to establish a clear factual record that will guide future policy decisions. We owe it to the Liberian people to ensure that every relevant document is examined and every necessary witness is heard before recommendations are made," he added.

In addition to requesting the appearance of Mr. Ngegba, Representative Kollie called on all institutions and individuals with knowledge of the CTN agreement to cooperate fully with the legislative inquiry. He said transparency from all stakeholders would help the committee conduct an impartial review and produce recommendations that strengthen governance and public confidence.

The Bong County legislator further expressed hope that the committee's work would contribute to improving future contracting procedures by promoting greater accountability, stronger documentation standards, and enhanced legislative oversight over agreements involving strategic national interests. He noted that a credible investigation would not only address current concerns but also help establish stronger safeguards for future public sector transactions.

The Specialized Committee is expected to continue gathering evidence, reviewing documents, and hearing from relevant witnesses before presenting its findings and recommendations to the full House of Representatives for consideration.