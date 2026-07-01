Liberia Moves Closer to New 10-Year Gender Policy As Government Calls for Bold Leadership and Investment

Gbarnga — The Government of Liberia has taken another significant step toward advancing gender equality and women's empowerment with the successful conclusion of the Regional Validation Workshop for the revised National Gender Policy, as officials stressed that strong political leadership, sustained financial investment, and broad national commitment will be critical to turning the policy into meaningful action.

The three-day regional consultation, organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) with support from development partners, brought together government officials, county authorities, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, women's and youth groups, persons with disabilities, and international partners to review and strengthen the revised National Gender Policy before it proceeds through the national approval process.

Speaking at the close of the workshop in Gbarnga, Deputy Minister for Research, Policy and Planning, Hon. Curtis V. Dorley, said the revised policy represents more than a government document--it is intended to become a national blueprint for promoting gender equality, strengthening social inclusion, and empowering women over the next decade.

He emphasized that the policy's success will depend not only on its adoption but also on the commitment of all sectors of society to implement it effectively.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Implementation of the National Gender Policy will require strong political leadership, sustained financial investment, effective partnerships, and collective ownership," Dorley said. "Every ministry, agency, commission, county authority, development partner, civil society organization, private sector institution, and community leader has a role to play in translating this policy into tangible improvements in the lives of Liberian women, girls, men, and boys."

Dorley also underscored the importance of evidence-based policymaking, noting that recommendations gathered during the regional validation process will strengthen the final policy document and ensure it reflects the realities and aspirations of communities across Liberia.

"As Deputy Minister responsible for Research, Policy and Planning, I am particularly encouraged by the quality of evidence and policy recommendations that have emerged from this validation," he said. "Sound public policy must be built upon reliable data, rigorous analysis, and broad stakeholder engagement."

He clarified that the conclusion of the regional workshop marks another important milestone rather than the end of the policy development process. According to him, the Ministry will now incorporate stakeholders' recommendations before advancing the revised policy through the appropriate national approval channels.

Participants reviewed and validated recommendations across seven key thematic areas that will shape the National Gender Policy for 2026-2036. These include institutional capacity strengthening, gender-based violence, women's economic empowerment, natural resource governance, women's representation in leadership and decision-making, youth and social inclusion, and education as a cross-cutting priority.

Dorley said the revised policy is designed to strengthen institutional coordination, improve accountability, and ensure that gender considerations are fully integrated into national planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation across government.

"This new National Gender Policy is not intended to become another government document placed on a shelf," he stated. "It is envisioned as a strategic framework that will guide national efforts to promote gender equality, social inclusion, and women's empowerment over the next ten years."

On behalf of the Ministry and under the leadership of Minister Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, the Deputy Minister thanked participants for their active engagement throughout the validation exercise, describing their contributions as essential to building a more inclusive and equitable Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of participating county administrations, Lofa County Superintendent Hon. J. Lavelah Massaquoi commended the Ministry for conducting an inclusive nationwide consultation and urged policymakers to ensure that the revised National Gender Policy becomes a practical tool that delivers real improvements in the lives of ordinary Liberians rather than another document confined to workshops.

ForumCiv Liberia, a Swedish civil society organization, praised the Ministry for adopting a transparent, inclusive, and participatory approach throughout the validation process. The organization emphasized that the true measure of success will be the policy's implementation and its ability to produce measurable improvements in the lives of women, girls, men, boys, and vulnerable populations across the country.

ForumCiv also reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting the Government of Liberia's efforts to advance gender equality, women's empowerment, and inclusive national development.

Dorley further expressed appreciation to the Ministry's local and international partners for their technical expertise and financial support, describing collaboration as essential to achieving lasting progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all our local and international partners whose unwavering support, technical expertise, and continued collaboration have made this process possible," he said. "Together, we can translate this policy into meaningful action that improves the lives of all Liberians."

The regional validation workshop forms part of the Ministry's nationwide consultation to revise Liberia's National Gender Policy. Once finalized and approved, the policy will serve as the country's overarching framework for advancing gender equality, strengthening institutional accountability, promoting inclusive governance, protecting the rights of women and girls, and accelerating women's empowerment in line with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union Agenda 2063, and other regional and international commitments.

The nationwide consultations will continue in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where stakeholders from Liberia's south-central region are expected to review the draft policy and provide additional recommendations before the document is finalized for national approval.