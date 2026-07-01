Liberia: LFA Overturns Disciplinary Decision Against Tebeh FC Player Following Video Review - Assistant Referee Suspended

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has overturned a controversial disciplinary ruling involving third-division club Tebeh FC and Theo United after an independent video review established that a match official mistakenly identified a player for an act of dissent.

The decision, handed down by the LFA's Grievance and Disciplinary Committee (GDC), throws out an earlier finding by the association's Legal, Compliance, and Integrity Department.

The ruling allows Tebeh FC to maintain its 5-0 playoff victory over Theo United FC, temporarily pausing an eligibility dispute that has threatened to disrupt the lower-league promotional race.

The administrative dispute stemmed from Tebeh FC's June 13, 2026, fixture against Soul Clinic Athletic at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex Practice Pitch.

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Following that match, Assistant Referee No. 2 Vamadum Sheriff filed an official report alleging that Tebeh FC's William Kilima (jersey number 2) had committed a gross act of dissent.

Acting on the match report, the LFA initiated swift disciplinary sanctions against Kilima, putting his eligibility for Tebeh FC's subsequent June 16 playoff clash against Theo United FC into immediate jeopardy.

Tebeh FC challenged the sanction, launching a formal appeal asserting that the match official had suffered a case of mistaken identity. The club maintained that the player who actually committed the infraction was team captain Bedellson Bedell (jersey number 20), not Kilima.

The Video Evidence

To investigate the claim, the GDC conducted a multi-party review of match footage supplied by independent sports media outlet Intel Sports.

The review session was observed by representatives from Tebeh FC, Theo United FC, and the match officiating crew.

According to the committee's final report, the video footage proved Tebeh FC's case, showing it was Bedellson Bedell, not William Kilima, who confronted the match officials.

The GDC discovered that the administrative error occurred because Assistant Referee Vamadum Sheriff provided incorrect field information to center referee Hossineh Hassan, who then transcribed the wrong player's name into the official post-match report.

Having established the technical error, the GDC declared that William Kilima was fully eligible to play in the June 16 match against Theo United FC.

Consequently, the previous punitive findings of the LFA's Integrity Department were voided, and Tebeh FC's 5-0 triumph on the pitch stands.

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Referee Penalized for Oversight

The GDC also moved to enforce professional accountability, issuing an immediate suspension to Assistant Referee Vamadum Sheriff.

Sheriff is barred from officiating any remaining matches in the 2025/2026 Montserrado County Sub-Association Playoffs, as well as the upcoming National Playoffs.

This case highlights the growing reliance on independent digital media and amateur video recordings to resolve disciplinary disputes in Liberian football, particularly in lower-tier leagues where official Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is unavailable.

It further underscores how errors in official match reports can impact players' careers and club investments.

By auditing the case and reversing its own internal department's findings, the Mustapha Raji-led LFA administration has demonstrated a willingness to self-correct based on evidence, reinforcing the principle that sporting sanctions must be anchored in verified facts.

Theo United Files Counter-Appeal

Meanwhile, Theo United FC has taken the case to the next stage by filing a counter-appeal with the LFA to challenge the GDC's reversal.

Theo United's new appeal centers on the disputed yellow card incident. The club argues that the match referee had already confirmed Kilima was the player booked, maintaining that the original disciplinary decision was correct.

The LFA must now review the center referee's original statement, match records, and any new evidence presented by Theo United to determine whether Tebeh FC's victory will ultimately stand or if the match outcome will be amended.