Liberia: Local Olympians Mark Olympic Day With Calls for Unity, Youth Development

Monrovia — Local athletes, sports administrators, and officials representing several sporting federations gathered at the PHP Sports Park in Monrovia on June 27, to commemorate International Olympic Day, joining global celebrations under the theme, "Let's Move."

International Olympic Day, observed annually under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), promotes the values of the Olympic movement while encouraging physical activity, inclusion, and community engagement through sport.

The Monrovia event brought together athletes from various disciplines to promote youth participation and raise awareness about the role of sports in national development and social cohesion.

In a recorded message played during the ceremony, IOC President Kirsty Coventry called on athletes and National Olympic Committees worldwide to continue utilizing sport as a tool to connect communities and inspire social change.

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Coventry praised National Olympic Committees, including the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC), for their collaboration with the IOC in advancing grassroots sporting initiatives.

She also urged the African sports community to intensify preparations for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal the first Olympic event to be hosted on the continent.

"I am encouraged by the sense of purpose that you all bring to these spaces. Together, we will build an Olympic movement that is stronger, more united, and prepared for the future," Coventry said

Speaking at the national celebration, LNOC President Cllr. Sylvester Rennie commended the participating federations and reaffirmed the committee's commitment to expanding Olympic programs across Liberia.

Rennie disclosed that the LNOC is currently structuring administrative reforms aimed at decentralizing its activities beyond the capital.

He expressed intent for future Olympic Day celebrations to be hosted in Liberia's interior counties to give rural athletes greater access to national sports platforms.

"We want every young athlete across Liberia to feel part of the Olympic movement," Rennie said.

"Our vision is to take these activities beyond Monrovia so that the excitement and opportunities can reach communities throughout the country."

Sporting organizations heavily represented at the celebration included the Liberia Taekwondo Federation, the Liberia Handball Association, the Liberia Skate and Rollers Association, and the Liberia Volleyball Association.

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The event concluded with recreational sporting activities, fitness exercises, and community messages encouraging healthy lifestyles aligned with the core Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship, and respect.